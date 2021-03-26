County inmates, jail staff receive COVID-19 vaccinations

Mar. 26—Muskogee County/City Detention Facility Supervisor Brad Osborn was reminded to stick around for 15 minutes after getting his COVID-19 vaccination Thursday morning.

"I'll be here a lot longer than that," Osborn quipped as a pharmacist administered the vaccine.

Osborn joined dozens of jail staff and inmates to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday. People getting the vaccinations are advised to rest for 15 minutes after they're administered.

"We're getting staff and we're trying to get as many inmates as we can," Undersheriff Greg Martin said Thursday morning.

Martin said the pharmacy administered 120 Johnson & Johnson vaccines to staff and inmates who agreed to the immunizations. He said the jail has 256 inmates. Johnson & Johnson vaccines do not require a second dose.

"When we do that, it allows our inmates, if they transport someplace else, they've already had the one shot versus the two-tier shots. That's what we've been concentrating on," he said. "We're one of the first, if not the first, to get the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccinations."

Economy Pharmacy CEO and Pharmacist Chris Schiller said the jail has a transient population.

"When people move in and out of there, or change to somewhere else, or are released, we don't have to worry about having to track them down to give them their second shot," Schiller said. "The Johnson & Johnson is just a one-shot."

Schiller said the jail staff was awesome and cooperative.

"We're hoping this will open up our jail a little bit, make it safer," Martin said. "Make it safer, number one, for our employees."

He said Sheriff Andy Simmons worked with State Rep. Avery Frix and Economy Pharmacy in setting up the vaccinations.

"The sheriff wanted this to happen. He was in contact with Economy Pharmacy early in the game," Martin said. "I made contact with Avery Frix to try and find out if we can get some of these shots. I got a hold of Chris. Chris was asked about the Johnson & Johnson and he said he had some on Monday ... and that they would put it together for today."

Simmons took office in January.

"Our sheriff has been very up front, wanting this to happen," Martin said. "As a team, we're making this happen."

In late December, before Simmons took office, 95 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 when the previous sheriff administered precautionary tests. There were about 235 inmates in the jail at the time. In September, 21 inmates tested positive.