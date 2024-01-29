County issued $1M in opioid settlement funds

Jan. 29—CUMBERLAND — Allegany County officials said Thursday they will pursue the creation of a board to study ways to invest nearly $1 million received so far from Maryland's opioid settlement.

Maryland was awarded $400 million as a result of a class action lawsuit litigated in 2022 against several pharmaceutical companies stemming from the opioid crisis. The funding is being distributed to counties across Maryland for use in battling the crisis.

"The county directly receives money and the latest installment was roughly $300,000 and that will be coming in for the next 17 years," said Jason Bennett, county administrator. "However, the amounts will change over time."

Tanya Gomer, county grant writer, gave an update on the settlement funds during a work session conducted by the Allegany County Board of Commissioners on Thursday. The county, and several of its municipalities, agreed to participate in the lawsuit and have been receiving installment payments since October.

Gomer said the county has received three payments so far, beginning with $178,000 followed by $494,000 and most recently $274,000, bringing the total received to $946,000.

"What we have to do is create a local abatement plan," said Gomer. "We talked to the municipalities and they agreed they will be under the county. Everything will have to filter through us. We are the gatekeepers."

Gomer said guidelines require a 10-member board to study ways for investing the funding that will achieve the best results to combat the problem.

"We will have to bring in a lot of stakeholder in community ranging from our health department, to the school system, service providers, law enforcement and what not," said Gomer. "So it is very specific on who needs to be on the board. Then we have parameters on what the funding can applied to."

The state has placed stipulations on the use of the funding with the expectation that it will be used for drug abuse prevention and education.

"Everyone will be getting some money to do some good things with it," said Bennett.

"It's going to be targeted to places like the health community to help us get out of some of the mess these companies put us in so let's be sure it goes where it's needed," said Commissioner Creade Brodie Jr.

