County jail guard fired after alleged assault

Scott Shindledecker, Daily Inter Lake, Kalispell, Mont.
May 1—A former detention officer at the Flathead County Detention Center was fired after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend.

According to a complaint filed in Flathead County Justice Court, Aaron Keith Anderson was cited for misdemeanor partner or family member assault April 7 after an incident on the evening of April 6 at a Columbia Falls residence.

According to the citation, Anderson and his girlfriend of seven years were arguing when he allegedly threw her to the ground. It caused pain and swelling to her right ear area.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said Anderson is no longer employed by the county Sheriff's Office.

Justice Court officials said Anderson pleaded not guilty. His next court hearing is set for May 25.

