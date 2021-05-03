County jail official stabbed by inmate with ‘homemade weapon,’ Meck sheriff says

Rogelio Aranda
·1 min read

A Mecklenburg County Jail officer is expected to make a full recovery after being stabbed by an inmate at the uptown facility, the Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 8:32 p.m. Sunday, Sherrod Davidson, 30, stabbed the sergeant “three times with a ‘homemade weapon,’” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The sergeant was transported to Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office’s investigative unit will look into the incident, Sheriff Garry McFadden said in the news release. Criminal charges are expected to be filed against Davidson, McFadden said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office website, Davidson has been at the jail since January on charges including felony marijuana possession, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

