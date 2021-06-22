County jailer in Eastern Kentucky charged with DUI

Carter County Jailer Robert “R.W.” Boggs was charged Sunday night with driving under the influence.

A Kentucky State Police trooper responded to a two-vehicle accident after Boggs hit a vehicle at the intersection of Ky. 773 and Lakeview Circle in Grayson.

According to a KSP news release, Boggs hit another vehicle twice while backing into a driveway on Lakeview Circle before stopping. The other driver exited their vehicle to inform Boggs he had hit their vehicle.

After field sobriety tests, police arrested Boggs for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and took him to Boyd County Detention Center.

Robert Boggs

Boggs is no longer listed as an inmate at the jail.

According to Bogg’s LinkedIn page, he has been Carter County’s jailer since 2011. He also previously was as a member of the Kentucky State Corrections Commission. His term expired earlier this year.