County judge to address local chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution

Oct. 7—Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis is scheduled to speak at the Oct. 12 meeting of the Major Thaddeus Beall Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

The organization will meet at 2 p.m. at First Methodist Church, 1031 S. E. Loop 456, in Jacksonville.

Hostess for the meeting will be Chapter Registrar Eunice Jackson of Jacksonville.

The chapter voted at their September meeting to observe the annual NSDAR National Day of Service Wednesday, Oct. 11, with donations to the Highway 69 Mission in Jacksonville. The NSDAR National Day of Service is observed annually by chapters across the nation as the official organizing date for NSDAR.

Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join the DAR.

The chapter regularly meets the second Thursday of the month from September through May.

For more information about NSDAR, visit the national web site at dar.org or contact local Chapter Regent Vivian Cates at 936-858-3801.