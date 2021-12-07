County judge stays execution for Oklahoma inmate's competency hearing

Dec. 6—A Pittsburg County judge ordered a stay of execution to allow for a competency hearing of an Oklahoma death row inmate.

District 18 Associate Judge Tim Mills last week found "good reason to believe" Wade Greeley Lay was not competent to be executed — and on Monday granted a stay of his lethal injection set for 10 a.m. Jan. 6 at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Mills ruled last week that OSP Warden Jim Farris "abused his discretion in failing to call such fact to the attention of the District Attorney of Pittsburg County."

The judge's Monday order states "it is unavoidable that a jury cannot be empaneled" to consider Lay's competency prior to his Dec. 15 clemency hearing or his scheduled execution because Pittsburg County's next jury session is Jan. 18.

Lay and his son were convicted in Tulsa County in the 2004 murder of bank guard Kenneth Anderson during an attempted robbery at a MidFirst Bank in Tulsa. Wade Lay received a death sentence, while his son, Christoper Lay, was sentenced to life without parole.

Oklahoma law states that if a warden has good reason to believe that a defendant sentenced to death "has become insane" then the warden must inform the district attorney where the inmate is situated and ask that the sanity of the inmate be examined with the court "at once" calling and impaneling a jury of 12 people.

Lay's attorneys argued a doctor concluded in September 2021 he "is not competent for execution."

"Mr. Lay has a severe mental illness, schizophrenia, which adversely impacts his ability to rationally understand his current situation or his pending execution," the doctor stated in court documents. "While he can voice the concrete reason for his execution, he appears to believe that the true motivation for his execution is to prevent him from presenting his ideas in an open forum, which he believes would lead to a new system of government, thereby imperiling those in power."

Story continues

The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office has argued that Lay "is a domestic terrorist" and murdered Anderson "as part of an effort to obtain funds to avenge the government's actions at the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas, and at Ruby Ridge (in Idaho)."

Attorneys for the AG's office stated Lay was found competent to stand trial by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals with the decision affirmed by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma and the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals.

"Respondent concedes that petitioner has some anti-government beliefs that are outside the mainstream. This does not equate to insanity," the AG's Office wrote. "After all, Timothy McVeigh, who killed 168 people, was competent, as are many other persons with anti-government sentiments."

Mills granted a Writ of Mandamus last week after ruling "there is good reason to believe" Lay is not competent to be executed and The judge ordered Farris to start competency proceedings by notifying District 18 Attorney Chuck Sullivan, whose office "must immediately file" a petition stating Lay's conviction, judgment, and that his sanity is in question.

Mills also ordered after the petition is filed that "the court must at once cause to be summoned and impaneled from the regular jury list of 12 persons to hear the inquiry."

Lay's attorneys wrote they contacted Farris about Lay's mental health in October 2021 and followed up a week later stating if a response was not received in regard to Farris initiating a competency proceeding, then attorneys would seek "judicial remedy."

Oklahoma ended a nearly seven-year moratorium on executions in October with the execution of John Marion Grant, convicted of killing a prison cafeteria worker.