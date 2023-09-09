County lacks defense attorneys for the indigent

Sep. 8—HENDERSON — District Attorney Mike Waters appeared before the Vance County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday to provide an update on how Vance County's court system is doing — addressing both its challenges and successes.

One issue "critical to Vance County" is that the county has no attorneys accepting indigent defense appointments, Waters said. When a defendant is indigent, i.e. can't afford a lawyer, the state is required to pay for one.

Vance County rings up attorneys from other cities and counties to take those cases when needed, but on some days, no one is available.

"Unless and until a defendant has meaningful access to a court-appointed attorney, if they're indigent," said Waters, "that means that everything is halted."

There's no way around that hurdle.

"We are hoping that that will be addressed," said Waters.

"Virtually" all people in Vance County Jail with a pending murder charge, right now, are indigent, said Waters. The DA's office has focused on providing defendants with "meaningful" representation, allowing them to meet with their defense attorneys in person, outside of a jail.

Regional Defender Tucker Charns, with the Office of Indigent Defense Services, said Vance County is suffering from a problem suffered by many others.

"No county has an abundance of attorneys," she said. "The number one reason is money."

In 2012, the state legislature cut the pay for court-appointed attorneys. They used to earn $110 to $125 per hour. The current pay goes up to $100 per hour for first-degree murder cases and as low as $65 for misdemeanors to low-level felonies. Those that stay on have to take on more cases than they would have in the past.

IDS can't do anything about that lack of funding, though uses contracts to pay court-appointed attorneys before cases end. Charns urged the commissioners to call their representatives and impress upon them the seriousness of the issue.

Another challenge Waters' office is facing is in hiring assistant DAs. The starting salary for them is around $47,482 the lowest pay for government attorneys in the state alongside public defenders, but for a job with the highest workload.

There's one ADA stationed in Granville County at the moment, said Waters. They're having to handle 100% of calls and cases. A statewide issue, Waters' office has seen six departures over the years, leaving five vacancies out of 18 positions for ADAs. Most who leave go to other state agencies, where they get increased pay.

"I can't blame them," said Waters. ADAs get experience "very quickly," especially in Waters' office, where they're expected to try a case as early as 10 months in. Waters' office is holding its second prosecutor job fair at UNC Central University in October. It and other universities have been adding more prosecutor-focused classes to their curriculums in an attempt to fill the gap.

COVID-19 affected Vance County courts, as it did everything else. During the pandemic, everybody could come to work — save for the jurors, out of safety concerns. Cases wherein the defendant wouldn't get jail time, or where the crimes were less serious, could be disposed, Waters recalled. Murder cases could not, because it was difficult to find jurors willing to sign up for the lengthy process.

Waters' office has pleaded around eight to 10 murder cases in the last few weeks — doing so because they can now try such cases again, the DA said. Not being ably to try a case makes it unlikely to reach a plea.

Serving jury summons personally has lead to more turnout, however.

Waters could once, with confidence, tell victims in homicide cases that they would get resolution in around two years — one of the fastest timetables in the state. That's not the case anymore, due to a backlog of cases caused by COVID-19, availability of ADAs and other factors.

There's been a nationwide increase in violent crime and a proliferation of firearms. The DA will likely handle more murder cases than it once did, said Waters.

When Waters became the DA in 2015, cases from 2009 were still pending. Those were resolved by 2017.

Many cases are done so with plea bargains, which aren't really bargains, said Waters. Neither party wants to give a plea or take one.

"The fact is, we're given the resources to try three% of our cases, in this state," said Waters, "and about 40% of the homicide cases. We have to work the rest of them out, and we do."

Waters' agency, like many, is under-resourced, he said.

"Every law enforcement agency you run into is under-resourced," said Waters. Raising officer pay is one way to help bump up the number of people entering the law enforcement field, said Waters.

Water maintained that his office is doing well with what they've got, however. He has committed more resources to Vance County, including the number of ADAs stationed here — six nowadays, up from three in 2015, in the interest of spreading resources more equitably.

The DA's office and Clerk of Court Henry Gupton have restored 4,000 driver's licenses in the county over time.

"We have made some changes to our schedule that I think have been very beneficial in getting our court numbers down," said Waters. "I was told today, on a day that we do not have disposition court, i.e. not a traffic day, we are disposing of about 32% of the cases that are on the docket.

"That's a number we're very proud of."

Nowadays, there are fewer, but more "important," cases on the daily docket, said the DA. More clerks and a second courtroom has allowed his office to handle more dispositions than they would have been able to before.

Furthermore, Waters' district has earned the highest conviction rate for DWI cases, which Waters maintained are particularly important in promoting public safety. That's an improvement over 2014, when Vance County had the second-highest dismissal rate for those cases. "Those are very important to me," said Waters, "because, obviously, they affect public safety. People going to work, going to church, doing the things that they're supposed to do, they're not making the choice to interact in these ways. This is something that saves lives."