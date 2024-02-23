County launches safe gun storage push; women indicted after toddler shoots self

Feb. 22—Two women are facing criminal charges after a 22-month-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head earlier this month in Harrison Twp. earlier this month.

In the wake of the shooting, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. announced a new campaign aimed at getting gun owners to safely store their weapons to help prevent similar tragic shootings.

Rashaunda Faye Rogers, 24, is facing one count each of endangering children, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Commons Pleas Court records.

Dariale Omari Brazzell, 23, is facing an obstructing justice charge. They are scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Medics responded Feb. 11 to an apartment on Republic Drive in Harrison Twp. on a report of a boy who hit his head.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies were called to Dayton Children's Hospital that evening for a 22-month-old boy with a head laceration from possible child abuse, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

The laceration exposed part of his skull and the boy also had a possible frontal bone fracture and active brain bleed. Photographs of the boy's injuries show a deep wound above his eyebrow that is about 5 1/2 inches long.

Deputies noted the boy had dark-colored spots on his face consistent with stippling from a gunshot wound, according to court records.

Heck said Thursday the boy is expected to recover and hopefully he will have full use of his left eye.

Heck's office has filed a motion for Montgomery County Children Services to take permanent custody of the boy.

Rogers, the boy's mother, reportedly told investigators she was asleep and her fiancée, Brazzell, was in the bathroom when she woke up to them screaming.

"Rashaunda stated she believed (her son) fell into their metal TV stand," an affidavit read. "Rashaunda denied any firearms being in the residence or a gun being involved in the incident."

Brazzell claimed Rogers told her the boy ran into the TV stand.

Rogers then told a detective her son accidentally shot himself after he found their black semi-automatic handgun, according to court documents. The gun was reportedly kept on the floor under the bed and was not secured.

Investigators found a gun, spent shell casing and ammunition and also discovered a bullet hole in the bedroom ceiling during a search of the apartment.

"Every responsible firearm owner stores their firearms safely, whether or not there are children in the home," said Heck. "Defendant Rogers, who is a fugitive from justice and should not even have a firearm, carelessly left it where her son was able to find it and shoot himself. Her girlfriend, defendant Brazzell is also being charged for lying to officials during the investigation."

Heck said his office is going to display messages on digital billboards across Montgomery County encouraging gun owners to safely store their firearms.

The billboards will read, "75% know where it's 'hidden.'"

About three-fourths of children who live in homes with guns know where they are stored, says Nationwide Children's Hospital.

One in three families with children have a gun in the household, the hospital said.

Too often, loaded firearms are left out unattended when they should be stored, under lock and key, Heck said.

"Children are finding these guns because they know where it's hidden — there's no question about it," Heck said. "We're seeing it repeatedly, and we simply cannot sit by and do nothing."

Responsible gun owners keep their firearms unloaded and store them safely, Heck said, adding that it's a good idea to keep ammunition in a separate, secured place.

Heck said gunlocks are easy to find and reputable gun sellers offer buyers the devices at the time of sale. But Heck said his office is more than happy to give free gunlocks to firearm owners who don't have them.