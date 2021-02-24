County law enforcement: Not enough facts presented to comment on Ogdensburg police consolidation proposal

Sydney Schaefer, Watertown Daily Times, N.Y.
·4 min read

Feb. 24—OGDENSBURG — Law enforcement leaders in St. Lawrence County are scrambling to figure out what a policing consolidation proposal reportedly presented by the city manager means for their agencies.

Several law enforcement leaders in the county said Wednesday they were unable to fully comment on City Manager Stephen P. Jellie's purported proposal to have the county sheriff's office replace city police officers. They said they had only a vague understanding of how it would be implemented or what it means for their agencies.

The confusion comes on the heels of a report from 7 News on Tuesday night that Mr. Jellie said he was floating the idea of replacing city police officers with county sheriff's deputies.

"I'd like to look at all the options," Mr. Jellie told 7 News. "Whether we pay the sheriff for support here in Ogdensburg. Whether the sheriff provides administrative support. Whether we have a smaller police force doing more community policing type things and we look at the sheriff's department and state police taking over more of the major and significant crimes."

The quote does not indicate further comment from Mr. Jellie about replacing city police officers with sheriff's deputies, but states he's considering downsizing the police force and relying on the sheriff's office for investigations into bigger crimes.

"My interview yesterday (with 7 News) was intended to provide community awareness to the significant activities the City of Ogdensburg would like to study and analyze for the most efficient means of providing service with St. Lawrence County," Mr. Jellie said in an email Wednesday afternoon.

City Police Chief Robert H. Wescott said Wednesday afternoon he was informed by Mr. Jellie earlier in the day that the 7 News story was only a "small part of a larger conversation" about shared services between the city and the county. He also said he was told that all departments across the city are being looked at for shared services.

Justin R. Polniak, president of the Ogdensburg Patrolmen's Benevolent Association, said Wednesday that it's too early to say what the union will do as the 7 News story "did not display enough facts to offer a rebuttal," and after reading a letter from the St. Lawrence County sheriff and speaking with the city police chief, the union will "assess the situation as it moves forward and respond when it is possible and necessary."

Following Tuesday night's report, the sheriff's office issued a response Wednesday claiming it has not been briefed on the idea.

In a letter to media Wednesday morning, Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe said he would like to "clarify" that no one from the city has contacted him or other members of his office to discuss or gain input on the possibility of the sheriff's office taking on law enforcement duties to replace city police.

Mr. Jellie said he and County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle have discussed shared services and the consolidation of services between the city and county since last fall, but there has been little progress.

There are a total of eight initiatives listed in his shared services proposal, some of which are in progress, some of which cannot move forward until the county acts, he said. One of the studies Mr. Jellie hopes to initiate is law enforcement consolidation between city police and the sheriff's office.

"We must act collectively and expeditiously to reduce the cost of government services and reduce redundancy and duplication creating unnecessary tax burden on our residents," Mr. Jellie.

Sheriff Bigwarfe said it would take "tremendous resources" to "fill the void" of not having a city police force that's specifically focused on issues inherent to a close knit population.

"The Ogdensburg Police Department is an integral part of our law enforcement community and plays an important role in the County's Drug Task Force and in combating the County's increasingly dangerous issues of the drug epidemic and violent crimes that are being committed. If we can't maintain a sufficient public safety workforce, not only do communities suffer but the overall safety of its citizens are at risk," the sheriff said.

Chief Wescott said he appreciated the sheriff's comments and his support of the city police force.

Recommended Stories

  • SPLC: At least 160 Confederate symbols taken down in 2020

    When rioters tore through the U.S. Capitol last month, some of them gripping Confederate battle flags, they didn’t encounter a statue of the most famous rebel general, Robert E. Lee. The Lee statue, which represented the state of Virginia as part of the National Statuary Hall Collection in the Capitol for 111 years, had been removed just weeks before — one of at least 160 public Confederate symbols taken down or moved from public spaces in 2020, according to a new count the Southern Poverty Law Center shared with The Associated Press ahead of releasing it.

  • Man charged with child rape volunteered with senior college

    A retired drama teacher accused of sexually assaulting boys in Massachusetts and New York was allowed to teach in a program for senior citizens that's affiliated with the University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston-Auburn campus. USM staff and faculty members are subject to criminal background checks, but they're not required for senior college volunteers like 75-year-old Reynold “Rey” Buono, who's free on bail while awaiting trial in Massachusetts, according to the University of Maine System. The senior college's board severed connections with him immediately upon learning of the charges, said Lucy Bisson, the board's chair.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Commits $3 Billion to Build Mountain Resort

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund will invest almost $3 billion on a tourism project in a mountainous region near the kingdom’s border with Yemen.The Public Investment Fund will provide 11 billion riyals to Soudah Development Co., which will build 2,700 hotel rooms and 1,300 homes in an area that includes Al-Soudah, the tallest peak in Saudi Arabia, according to Husameddin AlMadani, Soudah’s chief executive officer.The kingdom has been largely shut off to foreign tourists for decades, while citizens preferred to go on holiday abroad. That’s changed with the rise of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who’s trying to open up the country and diversify the economy from oil.“Many of us living in Saudi Arabia didn’t know this destination existed,” AlMadani said in an interview. “I lived in Riyadh for thirty years before I knew that I could take an hour flight and see this beautiful place.”Encouraging Saudis to spend more domestically by developing entertainment and tourism sites is a key part of Prince Mohammed’s plans. The kingdom has also introduced tourist visas to make it easier for foreigners to enter the country and allowed unmarried couples to stay together in hotels. It ended a ban on female drivers and loosened strict dress codes for women.Soudah is one of a growing list of tourism-related developments in the kingdom. The PIF has committed to spending $40 billion annually in the country for the next few years. Projects it’s funding include a luxury resort on the Red Sea, a theme park and entertainment complex outside the capital of Riyadh, and a new city in the north-west called Neom that will focus on high-tech industries.AlMadani denied the project would be hindered by its proximity to Yemen, which has been mired in civil war for around six years. Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are fighting against a Saudi-backed coalition, fired missiles on Soudah’s main airport this month and set a plane on fire.“Government officials and the coalition are doing their best to ensure the safety of the airport and the nearby destinations,” said AlMadani. “I live in Al-Soudah, my wife and my kids live in Al-Soudah. So do our employees. And we feel very safe.”Foreigners Can BuyThe coronavirus pandemic forced Saudi Arabia to close its borders for much of last year. Some travelers are now allowed into the country but citizens are still barred from all but essential trips abroad until at least May. That’s encouraged the growth of domestic tourism.“The pandemic resulted in a tripling of the number of people wanting to get out and see nature,” said AlMadani. “That demand has put pressure on us to accelerate the development.”His company is finalizing rules that will allow foreigners to buy property in the development, he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Senator Ron Johnson Defends Capitol Rioters During Hearing

    The Wisconsin Republican spent his time spreading misinformation and downplaying the riot rather than questioning law enforcement about security.

  • OnPolitics: We're still figuring out how the Capitol riot happened

    Almost two months after the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, the Senate wants answers on what happened.

  • Licht: Buccaneers open to giving Brady a contract extension

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are open to giving Tom Brady a contract extension. General manager Jason Licht reiterated Wednesday that the Super Bowl champions would like to keep the 43-year-old quarterback in uniform for as long as Brady wants to play. Licht declined to characterize any conversations the team’s had about that prospect.

  • U.S. senators weigh paring back Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid plan

    U.S. senators on Wednesday were eyeing potentially significant cuts to President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill as they awaited a ruling on whether the measure can include raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. The Senate parliamentarian was expected to decide soon whether Senator Bernie Sanders' proposed minimum wage increase is allowable under a rule allowing a simple majority of the 100-member Senate to approve the sweeping relief measure, instead of the chamber's typical 60-vote majority. The Senate is likely to follow up in early March.

  • Manchin will support Haaland for interior secretary, likely securing her confirmation

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is once again the swing vote President Biden needs to secure a narrow win — and he's coming through for his party. On Wednesday, Manchin affirmed he'd support the nomination of Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) to be Biden's interior secretary. Manchin has often opposed measures and candidates that put his state's fossil fuel industry at risk, and Haaland is clear in her intent to move the U.S. past reliance on fossil fuels. But "while we do not agree on every issue," Manchin said in a statement that Haaland's "strong commitment to bipartisanship" and some of Manchin's own priorities won him over. NEWS: Joe Manchin will support Interior secretary nominee @DebHaalandNM, a boost to her prospects of confirmation. pic.twitter.com/FX4ZuTDXVD — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 24, 2021 Manchin has gained influence in this Congress as the most moderate member of the Democratic Senate's narrow 50-50 majority, potentially sinking the Democrats' inclusion of a $15 minimum wage in Biden's COVID-19 relief bill. It's possible that another Democrat could split from the coalition and cost Haaland the confirmation. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) has recently been a party spoiler after her opposition to the $15 minimum wage, but The Washington Post's Dave Weigel doesn't think she'll be a hangup this time around. Waiting for someone to speculate that Sinema would vote against Haaland, so I can dunk on them. (A Democrat from Arizona is not going to sandbag the first Native American Interior Secretary.) — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 24, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpInvestors say Trump properties are worthless until his name is removedIt's been 1 year since Trump infamously tweeted the 'coronavirus is very much under control' in the U.S.

  • Sweden steps up pandemic restrictions in bid to avoid third wave

    The Swedish government said on Wednesday it would reduce opening hours for all restaurants, bars and cafes as well as tighten limits on the number of people allowed in shops as it seeks to ward off a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The situation in Sweden is serious, we have a high spread of infection and it is increasing," Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told a news conference. Concerns about a possible third wave of the pandemic have been growing in Sweden in recent weeks as the number of new infections has risen, although deaths have come down significantly.

  • Mitch McConnell: Nancy Pelosi's plan for investigating the Capitol attack is a 'bizarre partisan concept'

    Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’s concerned Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plan to establish a commission to probe the assault on the U.S. Capitol would be overly “partisan.”

  • The White House has 132 rooms and its own restaurant. Here's what it's like inside Joe Biden's new home.

    The most famous home in America also comes with a movie theater, bowling alley, and underground bunkers.

  • Kaley Cuoco thought she was meeting with her 'Big Bang Theory' costars to discuss a 13th season - instead she found out the show was ending

    The actress said she was "in a state of shock" when Jim Parsons said he wanted to leave the series, which ended the popular CBS sitcom.

  • Sanctions prompt Venezuela to expel head of EU delegation

    Venezuela’s government on Wednesday ordered the expulsion of the head of the European Union delegation in the South American nation following the bloc’s decision to impose sanctions on several Venezuelan officials accused of undermining democracy or violating human rights. Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa was given 72 hours to leave the troubled country. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said Brilhante Pedrosa was declared persona non grata by decision of President Nicolás Maduro.

  • Saudi Arabia says crown prince had 'successful' surgery

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman underwent a “successful surgery” to remove his appendix Wednesday, the royal court said, and he left the hospital soon after the operation. The 35-year-old prince had surgery for appendicitis at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the Saudi capital of Riyadh in the morning, according to the royal court. Prince Mohammed, the son of King Salman, has amassed immense powers in the kingdom since being appointed heir to the throne in 2017.

  • Here's what Trump's tax returns could mean for the investigations into his finances

    Donald Trump has fought hard to keep his personal tax returns, and the Trump Organization's a secret. The Supreme Court just let prosecutors get them.

  • Hong Kong's freedoms threadbare as China removes last vestiges of political opposition

    China’s Communist Party wields much, if not all, of the political power in Hong Kong, having chipped away at the “one country, two systems” model meant to guarantee the former British colony’s unique freedoms after being returned to mainland rule. Four elected opposition lawmakers were ousted last year and those remaining resigned in protest, further skewing the city legislature toward Beijing loyalists. Mainland allies have also long represented the majority on a committee that selects the city’s leaders. Outsized political influence has allowed Beijing the ability to exercise its will over Hong Kong, often thinly disguising it as ‘process’ – for instance, passing a law last June through city legislature making it illegal to insult the Chinese national anthem. In some instances, China has completely bypassed Hong Kong, imposing new laws at will, including introducing a sweeping national security law last summer criminalising any behaviour deemed as subversion, secession, terrorism or foreign collusion. Now, China is moving to remove the last threads of political opposition in Hong Kong by introducing restrictions on the city’s electoral system to identify and bar candidates deemed unpatriotic from running for any elected office. China is expected to press forward with plans to create a senior group of government officials with the legal authority to investigate and determine whether candidates are loyal to Beijing. Hong Kong officials also plan to introduce a bill requiring district councillors, one of the lowest elected offices, to take loyalty oaths and ban them from running again for five years if deemed unpatriotic. Local councillors have no legislative power and instead oversee community affairs, such as upgrading public facilities or organising cultural activities. But in November 2019, Beijing was alarmed when pro-democracy candidates tripled their seats on district councils to hold a record 389 of 452 elected spots in a stunning victory – viewed as a referendum against China’s leadership at the end of a long year of mass protests. Such actions – blocking candidates, no matter how little power they have while in office – are aimed at ensuring only one voice in government is allowed to shine through, and to snuff out future revivals of the pro-democracy movement. It also serves to prompt even more Hongkongers, worried about a lack of liberties in the city, to move abroad – giving them even more reason to flee. Already activists are seeking asylum in countries including the UK. Protesters during mass unrest in 2019 spoke of fears that Hong Kong would soon become ‘just another Chinese city’ – governed by an ever-tightening authoritarian government that demands complete deference and punishes any pocket of dissent. Beijing has done everything in its power to first squash the protests and create a culture of fear, and now to ensure that political dissent never returns, suggesting that those fears are indeed quickly coming true. Telegraph View: Democracy in Hong Kong is now nothing more than a charade

  • Eddie Murphy says Ryan Coogler tried to make a 'Coming to America' sequel starring Michael B. Jordan - but he didn't like the idea

    Eddie Murphy said that Ryan Coogler's idea had Michael B. Jordan playing his son, "looking for a wife."

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry never intended to leave the royal family

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say they will continue to support their royal patronages despite not being allowed to do so as royals.

  • Instagram Influencer Sparks Outrage After Posing Naked on Top of Endangered Elephant in Bali

    A 22-year-old Russian social media influencer is facing heavy criticism online for posing naked on top of an endangered elephant in Bali, Indonesia for her 553,000 Instagram followers. Alesya Kafelnikova received backlash for the short video she posted on Feb. 13, where she was filmed lying naked on top of a “critically endangered” Sumatran elephant, according to The Sun. In a follow-up post, Kafelnikova shared an image presumably with the same elephant and said in the caption, “To love nature is human nature.”

  • Wild sheep freed from his own wool

    This wild sheep had a much-needed shearingrelieving him of over 78 lbs of fleeceThat's nearly half the weight of an adult kangarooBaarackLocation: Lancefield, AustraliaRescuers say he used to have an ownerbut was found wandering in a forestBaarack is now settling in with other rescued sheep in a farm sanctuary