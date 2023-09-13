County lifts Unsafe Water Advisory for large portion of Upper Kula
Water service in a large portion of Upper Kula has been determined safe to use, according to the Department of Water Supply.
Water service in a large portion of Upper Kula has been determined safe to use, according to the Department of Water Supply.
Bluesky, one of the most notable alternatives to the platform formerly known as Twitter, has just hit a million users.
In the world of console video games, Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo stand as titans. For PC gamers, however, Steam reigns supreme. Valve's distribution platform may not be the only place to buy and play games on the PC, but it's easily among the largest, oldest and most iconic. Today, Valve is celebrating Steam's 20th anniversary.
The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 pack some interesting new features that make using the wearables a lot more convenient.
The refreshed 2024 Ford F-150 has some neat new security features that make a whole lot of practical sense.
The New York Mets are reportedly hiring Milwaukee Brewers executive David Stearns as president of baseball operations.
Court filings have revealed new details about the FTC’s investigation into Elon Musk over his handling of privacy and security issues at X.
The Justice Department’s landmark antitrust case against Google kicked off in court today, marking the beginning of a trial that will stretch on for months, potentially upending the tech world in the process. At issue is Google’s search business. The Justice Department says that Google has run afoul of antitrust laws in the course of maintaining its top spot in search, while the tech giant argues that it maintains its dominance naturally by offering consumers a superior product.
An actual dining table is how you can spot the real adults (hi, you!) from the baby undergrads.
"Who's the father of Rory's baby? I think I can answer that one."
TikTok has launched its official TikTok Shop in an attempt to capitalize on the app's popularity.
When was the last time you washed your towel? The post Here’s how often you should wash your towels, according to a cleaning expert appeared first on In The Know.
Take advantage of your under-bed real estate with these storage solutions. The post These are the 5 best under bed storage containers, so you can use every inch of your space to organize your things appeared first on In The Know.
Model Megan Milan filmed herself in tears after a NYFW makeup artist applied foundation that was several shades too light to her face.
One of Trump's dumbest economic ideas is getting even worse.
The FDA ruled that phenylephrine, a key ingredient in many over-the-counter cold medications, does not actually work to treat nasal congestion when taken orally. The agency will now need to determine if it will revoke the ingredient's oral OTC designation as “safe and effective.”
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
The iPhone 15 Pro series has some major improvements for photographers over the basic iPhone 15, not to mention last year's iPhones.
Google stock may be at an inflection point as the company locks horns with the FTC and tech gets serious about commercializing AI.
Yahoo News provides the latest forecast and updates for tracking Hurricane Lee.
Amazon this morning announced an expansion of its logistics network that will allow its selling partners to move their products in bulk from Amazon’s low-cost storage service, Amazon Warehousing Distribution (AWD), to any sales channel, including physical stores and warehouses, instead of only directly to consumers' doorsteps. The new solution, called Multi-Channel Distribution (MCD), will allow sellers to replenish all their sales and fulfillment channels from a single inventory pool, Amazon explains, which simplifies supply chain management and allows for cost savings on inbound shipping. The solution also allows sellers to leverage Amazon's investment in its distribution network and technology to maintain the right inventory levels across all their sales channels, including online and physical store locations, in order to grow their business.