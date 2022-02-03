County lines dealing in pandemic behind cocaine seizures trebling in a year

Cocaine use - John Rensten/The Image Bank RF

Cocaine seizures nearly tripled last year as police uncovered the scale of organised crime, gang trafficking and county lines dealing to middle-class users during the pandemic, official figures show.

The quantity of cocaine seized soared by 161 per cent from 4,274 kg (9,423lb) in 2019-20 to 11,148kg (24,577lb) in the year to March 2021, according to Home Office data.

The number of drug seizures by police and the Border Force in England and Wales also rose by 21 per cent from 183,650 to 223,100 in the same period.

Senior police officers attributed the surge to a major breakthrough by the National Criminal Agency in decoding the encrypted Encrochat platform used exclusively by criminals to organise their drug trafficking and dealing. This led to successive raids of some of the largest UK drug gangs.

County lines drug dealers also became more exposed to police during the pandemic as they were forced into the open by streets emptying during lockdown.

Police also had more time to target drug dealers as other crimes such as burglary, knife crime and shoplifting declined.

Writing for The Telegraph, below, Tony Saggers, the former head of drugs threat and intelligence at the National Crime Agency, said: “With the majority of the population at home, drug suppliers became more visible. And while other crime types, such as house burglary, decreased significantly this provided an opportunity to utilise proactive police resources differently.”

Seizures of class A drugs, including heroin, increased by 17 per cent, while those for class B drugs rose by 21 per cent with 95 per cent of these involving at least one form of cannabis.

Ecstasy seizures were, however, down by 46 per cent, reflecting the virtual shutdown of venues and events where the drug proliferates due to Covid restrictions.

The seizure of 11 tons of cocaine is thought to account for about 20 per cent of the drug in circulation in the UK.

It is the second most commonly used drug in the UK after cannabis, with about 900,000 people, 2.6 per cent of the population aged 16 to 59, saying they have used it in the past year, according to Office for National Statistics data.

The office estimates that use of cocaine has quadrupled in the two decades since the mid-Nineties, with the drug said to be at the highest purity for years.

Police in Kensington, west London prepare to raid a property - Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

There’s more to seizing drugs than meets the eye – it’s about saving lives

By Tony Saggers, the former head of drugs threat and intelligence at the National Crime Agency

It is always important to not just examine changes in number of seizures, but the overall volume of drugs recovered. The volume is often an indication of the impact of targeted activity, whereas the number of seizures encapsulates many chances, even unintended police encounters with drugs.

The decrease in cocaine seizures of six per cent is insignificant. I am far more interested in the overall volume increasing by 161 per cent. This is an indication of greater intelligence-led focus, particularly at the higher level of trafficking and wholesale distribution.

I would expect the EncroChat revelations to have played a part in this, providing enhanced insight from encrypted communications than day-to-day resources may have been focusing on. As these revelations were about organised crime, the resulting volumes of drugs recovered inevitably increases.

Only scratching the surface

The old figure we always used for media commentary was 30+ tonnes of cocaine to satisfy UK demand. I don’t have the same level of insight now, as in 2017. But from my ongoing wider work, my personal assessment is this figure could be close to double that of earlier estimates. The combination of unrelenting powder demand and the poly-drug use of heroin and crack cocaine within the county lines-dominated dependent market has to have greatly increased that figure.

It is no surprise that ecstasy figures have fallen by 46 per cent as this reporting correlates with Covid measures, as well as the near-disappearance of venues and events most commonly associated with the leisure use of this drug.

I would also expect production in the Netherlands to have fallen significantly during this period as there is no criminal risk management sense in forging on to manufacture an illicit drug you have to store in high volumes – without achieving the rolling financial rewards for doing so.

Impact of Covid measures

Covid measures are also likely to have impacted, intentionally or otherwise, on the 21 per cent increase in overall seizure numbers. The threat and risks of the illicit market did not just disappear. But it was necessary for supply chains to redesign their “cover” and adapt their methods.

Nevertheless, with the majority of the population at home, drug suppliers became more visible. And while other crime types, such as house burglary, decreased significantly, this provided an opportunity to utilise proactive police resources differently.

We should not forget how exploitative county lines methods are and that policing them remains a form of disruption and safeguarding for many involved, so critics of this apparent increase in proactivity need to consider drug-related arrests are not simply about seizing drugs. They also provide a valuable opportunity to find missing children, remove exploited workers from trafficking or having their homes cuckooed.