County looks to hire another water resources director, changes job description

Portage County is hoping to hire another Water Resources director after the man who held the job for just four months resigned.

Allen Fathi, who was hired as water resources director on Oct. 4, resigned effective Wednesday.

Commissioners decided to split the job into two positions — water resources director and sanitary engineer. Commissioners said the department, which oversees water and sewer utilities for the county, has two engineers on staff, and doesn't need a third engineer to oversee operations.

Human Resources Director Janet Kovick said the previous job description for the director's post also required that person to be a sanitary engineer. Right now, the department's engineering manager has the qualifications to step into the sanitary engineer's position. The next water resources director, she said, could focus on the administrative operations of the department, and would not have to be an engineer.

Portage County Administration Building

Although the county is mandated to have a sanitary engineer, "the director doesn't need to be the sanitary engineer," said County Administrator Michelle Crombie.

Although the sanitary engineer position would be in a higher pay classification than the engineering manager, the director's position would be a lower pay classification than it is now.

Last year, the commissioners found out that it was difficult to find candidates who had the qualifications of the position. Although 11 candidates initially applied for the position, only three met the qualifications, Kovick said last year.

Gene Roberts, the former water resource director, resigned at the beginning of 2021. Roberts, who joined the county in 2016 after working for the city of Kent, was also the county administrator.

In late June, commissioners hired Paul Wilson, utilities director for the city of Lorain, to head the department. However, days later, Wilson decided not to accept the position, and the job search resumed.

John Vence, the department's engineering manager, served as interim water resources director last year. However, Vence has repeatedly said he didn't want to hold the job permanently.

"John's an engineer by trade, a very, very good engineer, but he would prefer to focus on being an engineer, which is better, honestly," Crombie said.

