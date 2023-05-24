County magistrate fighting DWI charge agrees to step down

May 23—Santa Fe County Magistrate Dev Atma Khalsa — who has been on unpaid leave while fighting a DWI charge — has agreed to resign and never again seek judicial office to avoid "further disciplinary proceedings," according to a petition the Judicial Standards Commission filed Monday with the state Supreme Court.

The commission has agreed to drop a pending disciplinary proceeding against Khalsa if the Supreme Court approves the agreement, according to the petition.

Khalsa did not respond to a call seeking comment Tuesday evening. Attorneys representing him on his criminal case and disciplinary case could not be reached for comment.

Police arrested Khalsa — who was elected to the judgeship in November — on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and driving with an expired license Feb. 26 after responding to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on northbound Interstate 25 at the St. Francis Drive exit.

Officers arrived to find the former magistrate sitting atop his silver Toyota 4Runner, which had left the roadway and come to rest on its driver's side in a ditch, according to police reports and dashboard camera video.

The investigating officer reported Khalsa had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath and noticeably slurred speech. His driver's license had expired two days before.

Khalsa told an officer, "I've had nothing to drink," according to a criminal complaint. He became uncooperative at a local hospital and refused a medical assessment, the complaint said. He also refused a blood-alcohol test.

After being booked into jail and released, Khalsa showed up at work the following Monday but was ordered off the bench by First Judicial District Chief Judge Bryan Biedscheid.

The Supreme Court's Judicial Standards Commission later issued an order suspending Khalsa without pay — an order his attorney, Briggs F. Cheney, had opposed in a motion arguing Khalsa had pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges and was presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Biedscheid said Tuesday he would wait to receive an order from the state Supreme Court before moving to replace Khalsa on the Magistrate Court, where he was one of five judges.

"Until I receive an order from the Supreme Court, it's not a vacant position to be filled," Biedscheid said. "If I receive such an order, we are ready to promptly request an appointment from the governor."

Police video released several weeks after Khalsa's arrest showed him crying periodically while detained in a Santa Fe Police Department holding room.

"You ended my life, man. My life is over," Khalsa tells one of the officers.

Khalsa beat out three competitors to win the Democratic primary for his post in June and was unopposed in the November general election. Before becoming a magistrate, he worked as a prosecutor in the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Khalsa told The New Mexican while campaigning he was born and raised in Virginia and can trace his roots "back to the second boat." He described himself as an "angry young man" but said that changed when he got hit by a car in college and suffered a serious back injury, which led him to seek healing through Kundalini yoga.

Khalsa said he came to New Mexico in 2005 to pursue training at the Sikh community outside Española. This prompted him to make some life changes, and he returned to New Mexico to study at St. John's College.

After graduating, he said, he spent time in various places across the United States and "intended to wander more" but kept returning to New Mexico and decided to attend law school here.

While campaigning, Khalsa confirmed he was charged with vandalism while an undergraduate at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va., in 1998.

He initially refused to disclose the act that led to the charge, saying it was "embarrassing and irrelevant," but later said he took the blame after he and others set a chair on fire as a prank.

His time in jail would temper any instinct to carelessly incarcerate someone, Khalsa said in the 2022 interview.

The criminal case against him is set to go to trial next month.