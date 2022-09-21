County man charged with aggravated possession of child porn

Sep. 21—A search warrant executed at a Lexington residence in July allegedly yielded more than 800 child exploitative images.

Christopher Lee Barger, 38, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with aggravated possession of child pornography in connection with the images.

Cleveland County sheriff's investigators allegedly found three computers and two cellphones containing the images, according to statements from Lt. John Szymanski.

Barger is set to appear in Cleveland County District Court Oct. 11 in connection with the charge, according to court records.

The sheriff's office in June received multiple tips about Barger's devices. In July, it seized the devices from his residence in the 10300 block of U.S. Highway 77, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Sheriff's detective Olivia Burrus found approximately 2.3 million files pertaining to the images between the five devices, Szymanski said in a video release of the incident.

On Sept. 6, deputies arrested Barger on a corresponding arrest warrant signed by Cleveland County District Judge Jeff Virgin. In the video, Szymanski asked parents to monitor electronic devices children use.

"Make sure they're not sending pictures to anybody. Try to keep that from happening so we don't have to come across this on a daily basis," he said.