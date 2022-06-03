County man charged with knifing pair

Jun. 2—One of two victims of an alleged knife attack that occurred Friday in the parking lot of apartments off Hwy. 70 E. told deputies the attack was unprovoked.

One man was later flown to a trauma center for emergency surgery and a suspect has been charged.

Clifton Albert Wagner, 37, Hwy. 70 E., is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, both felonies.

The injured men were identified as Tim Ports and Ian Moerdyk. Moerdyk was treated in the emergency room for his injuries, while Ports was rushed to Cumberland Medical Center and later flown to The University of Tennessee Medical Center.

According to Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputy Cpl. Mitchell Ward's report, deputies were dispatched to the apartments on a report of a man being stabbed and talked with Moerdyk.

Moerdyk said he and Ports were working on a vehicle in the parking lot when Wagner exited an apartment, confronted the pair with an open pocket knife and a scuffle broke out.

After knocking Wagner to the ground, Ports reportedly was walking to the apartment building when it is alleged Wagner got up and approached Ports from behind.

Ports was stabbed in the back, and deputies found blood on the concrete and on the front porch.

While questioning Moerdyk, Mitchell wrote in his report he noticed a blood stain on his shirt and then discovered Moredyk also suffered a laceration.

Moerdyk, who at that time did not realize he had been cut, told the deputy he had scuffled with the suspect, which is when he must have suffered the injury.

The incident ended with Moerdyk picking up a hatchet, telling Wagner to leave.

While deputies were at the scene, a second call was received by the E-911 Center from a man who said he had just stabbed someone and was at the Sunoco station on Hwy. 70 E.

Deputies Ron Peck and Dakota Rucker responded to the station and took Wagner into custody without incident and also found a bloodied knife behind the station.

The report does not state whether Wagner gave deputies a statement of what led up to the confrontation.

Deputy Tristin Partridge responded to CMC's emergency room but was unable to obtain a statement from Ports. While talking with family members, Partridge reported that Ports was flown to UT's trauma center for emergency surgery due to a loss of blood from injury to an artery and a punctured lung.

Wagner was placed under $100,000 bond and remains in custody, waiting an appearance in General Sessions Court.

