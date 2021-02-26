County man charged with murder

Feb. 26—A county resident was charged this week in connection with the death of 25-year-old Cole David Twilligear, who was shot and killed Feb. 8.

Howard Wesley Tarver, 26, was charged in Pontotoc County District Court Monday with first-degree murder — "with a premeditated design."

Tarver allegedly shot Twilligear while Twilligear was in an altercation with a family member.

Pontotoc County sheriff's deputies were called to a trailer park residence in the Ahloso community just south of Ada at 1:53 a.m., according to Deputy Brett Edens.

"While en route, Central Dispatch advised that the reporting party, Dalton Twilligear, stated that his brother, Cole Twilligear, had been shot in the head and was not breathing," Edens wrote in a report. "Central Dispatch also advised that Dalton stated that the firearm that had been used was sitting on the hood of a car outside of the residence."

Tarver was arrested at the scene. Sheriff John Christian requested crime scene and case assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

OSBI Special Agent Heath Miller filed an affidavit with the court, in which he wrote about an interview he had with Tarver, who reportedly lived at the residence with Cole Twilligear and Dalton Twilligear.

Miller interviewed Tarver after reading to him his Miranda Rights.

"(Tarver) told (me) that Cole and Dalton got into a fight and he pulled Cole off of Dalton," Miller said. "(Tarver) said he went to leave and Cole followed him outside of the residence. (Tarver) said he got his 1911 pistol out of the center console of his vehicle. Cole went back inside and he (Tarver) heard a slam in the residence."

Tarver reportedly said he went back into the residence with the gun and saw Cole Twilligear on top of Dalton Twilligear, pinning him against the floor.

"(Tarver) told Cole to stop, and then shot Cole," Miller said. "(I) asked what Cole was doing to Dalton, and Howard stated Cole was on top of Dalton with his hands on his chest and face area. (I) asked (Tarver) what Cole was doing if it was necessary to shoot Cole to save Dalton. (Tarver) could not answer (me)."

Tarver is currently incarcerated in the Pontotoc County Justice Center without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 2.