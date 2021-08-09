County man sentenced to prison for indecency with child

Aug. 9—A Hunt County man has been sentenced to state prison after being found guilty of multiple charges of indecency with a child.

Brandon Kempf, 27, of Greenville, previously of Royse City, received two indictments of indecency with a child by sexual contact from the Hunt County grand jury in February 2020. In January of this year, the grand jury indicted Kempf on an additional charge of sexual assault of a child-continuous. He had pleaded not guilty to all three counts.

A trial before the 196th District Court was conducted Tuesday and Wednesday on the indecency indictments, with the sexual assault of a child-continuous dismissed. At the conclusion of the trial, Judge Andrew Bench found Kempf guilty on both charges and sentenced him to four years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division, with the sentences to run concurrently. Kempf was also be required to register as a sex offender for life.

The indecency charges were second degree felonies, punishable by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.