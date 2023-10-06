Will County man sentenced for setting home ablaze with people inside

WILL COUNTY - A suburban man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for deliberately setting fire to a single-family home while people were inside.

In September 2021, prosecutors say Dion Ware began renting a room in the home in suburban Crest Hill. Shortly after moving in, a dispute arose between him and the homeowner. The homeowner told Ware he would have to leave if his behavior continued. In response, Ware threatened to burn down the house.

Following the threat, prosecutors say a friend of Ware delivered two water bottles filled with gasoline to him in a bag. Ware then entered a room where the homeowner and her friend were seated on a bed and poured gasoline from the bottles onto the floor. He then lit a tissue and threw it on the floor, causing the carpet and bed to burst into flames.

The homeowner managed to escape through a first-floor window, while her friend fled through the room's door.

Prosecutors say Ware fled the scene, but called the homeowner and continued to threaten her over the phone.

The homeowner and her friend were able to put out the fire, and then called police who responded and took Ware into custody.

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow emphasized the gravity of Ware's actions.

"Ware intentionally set a home ablaze knowing there were innocent people inside. His merciless conduct in purposely igniting gasoline in this home could easily have killed both victims, who fortunately escaped the flames through their acts of bravery. Today’s sentence protects the public from Ware’s malicious and uncontrolled rage."