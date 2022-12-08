County manager submits resignation

County Manager Brian Epley.

After eight years serving Cleveland County as county manager, Brian Epley has submitted his resignation after accepting a position with Burke County.

Epley’s last day with Cleveland County will be Jan. 31, 2023.

“I have enjoyed my time with Cleveland County and am appreciative of the opportunity I was given to lead such a great organization,” he said in a press release. “I’m thankful for the trust and support from both prior county commissioners Eddie Holbrook and Susan Allen. I am also proud of the accomplishments and leadership of our current board of commissioners – Chairman Kevin Gordon, Vice-Chair Ronnie Whetstine, Johnny Hutchins, Doug Bridges, and Deb Hardin.”

Epley began his career with Cleveland County government in 2014 as the finance director and was promoted to county manager in January 2018. Over the course of his career, he has spearheaded the first-ever Facility Master Plan as well as established a capital improvement plan.

His current salary is $207,439.

“I believe in high performance, and I am most proud of the team of committed professional

individuals that I have had the privilege to serve with,” Epley said. “We have worked to build a culture that is performance and data driven, purpose-focused and teams based. I have been part of over eight years of continuous improvement, and I feel confident that the county will continue moving in that direction. I will certainly miss the people who have made my time here so special.”

Commissioner chair, Kevin Gordon, said the board appreciates the contributions Epley has made to the community.

“Under Mr. Epley’s leadership, Cleveland County continues to be known across the state as an example of best practices. He has guided our county staff with a steady hand for the past four years,” Gordon said. “We wish him luck in his new endeavor.”

The county manager acts as the chief administrator of county government and the duties include overseeing county departments and programs and operations pursuant to the policies, ordinances, and directives adopted by the board of county commissioners

A search for a new county manager is underway. The position reports directly to the county

commissioners and the position will be hired by the five-member board.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: County manager submits resignation