🌱 County Mask Mandate Lifted + Buy Compost Bins And Rain Barrels

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski recently announced the county's indoor mask requirement has been lifted as of yesterday, Feb. 1, 2022. The Baltimore County's State of Emergency will be lifted, effective February 7, 2022. The lift is due to consistently decreasing COVID-19 metrics, though County employees and the general public will still be required to wear masks inside all County offices and facilities. (Press Release Desk) Baltimore County is hosting an online pre-order sale for compost bins and rain barrels to help enable residents to participate in the sustainable practices of home composting and rainwater reuse. Compost bins will be sold for $55 each, and rain barrels will go for $65 each, plus an additional $25 flat rate delivery charge. All orders will be delivered between March 15 and April 30, 2022. (Press Release Desk) On Jan. 20, 2022, an eastbound vehicle struck a pedestrian along Liberty Road near Sedgemoor Road. Investigators believe the pedestrian, Lawrence Mwai, stepped into the travel lane of Liberty Road from the sidewalk near Sedgemoor Road when he was struck by the vehicle. Soon after, a female pedestrian attempted to seek help, entered the roadway, and was struck by another passing vehicle. (Press Release Desk)

Looking to add a new member to your family? Look no further than these Catonsville animal shelters for a pet available for adoption. (Catonsville Patch)

Yesterday, Maryland health officials reported to the federal government approximately 85 percent of inpatient beds and 72 percent of intensive care unit beds in hospitals across the state were occupied. (Catonsville Patch)

For Black History Month, nonprofits, schools, and civic leaders are holding movie nights, provocative conversations, and expos focused on finally starting your own business. (Baltimore Sun)

