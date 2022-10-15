County may use Rainy Day Fund for death penalty case

Oct. 14—ANDERSON — With an anticipated cost of $500,000 for a death penalty case in the killing of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, Madison County officials could look at the Rainy Day Fund to cover the costs.

Carl Roy Webb Boards, 42, is accused of fatally shooting Shahnavaz, 24, through the windshield of his police cruiser early on July 31 in Elwood.

He is charged with murder, two counts of resisting law enforcement, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a firearm enhancement, and a habitual offender enhancement.

According to the Madison County Prosecutor's Office, costs associated with the trial and subsequent appeals could exceed $500,000.

Boards' attorneys have filed a change of venue motion seeking to have the trial moved away from Madison County. The Prosecutor's Office has objected to the motion and has recommended selecting jurors from another county.

Auditor Rick Gardner Tuesday said there is currently a balance of $5.4 million in the county's Rainy Day Fund, which is intended to be used to cover emergency expenses.

"We can use the Rainy Day fund for the death penalty case," Gardner said.

He recommended that, starting in January, a special budget line item be created to track the costs of the trial within the fund.

At the September County Council meeting, Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger reduced his requested new money for the Sheriff's Department and jail operations.

Mellinger originally requested $364,858 to cover anticipated expenditures through the end of the year.

He reduced the amount to $143,000 to cover costs through October.

This past week, Mellinger transferred a total of $178,898 within the existing budget to cover medical, food, utility and housing inmates in other counties for the remainder of the year.

He said the transfers could be made because all of the employee positions were not filled for the entire year.

The council approved a request in the amount of $47,500 in additional funds for fuel, maintenance of vehicles and employee recertifications.

