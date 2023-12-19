County moves Veteran Service Office to 2nd floor

Dec. 19—Howard County is moving its Veteran Service Office from the first floor of the Howard County Administration Center to the second floor.

The office has already been operating on the second floor of the admin building, 220 N. Main St., for the last several weeks due to, according to Howard County Commissioner Jack Dodd, the discovery of a mold-like substance in the Veteran Service Office space.

That move was originally going to be temporary, but Howard County Veteran Service Officer Dale Turax said at Monday's commissioners meeting he has opted to keep the office on the second floor due to the fact it doesn't need as much space as the first floor space offered.

The county's Veteran Service Office has just a couple full-time employees, and according to Truax, the office only utilized about a third of the space in the first floor space.

Truax said when he found out other departments with much more staff operate in much smaller spaces, he decided to make the move of the Veteran Service Office to the second floor permanent.

Dodd told the Tribune the first floor space that used to house the Veteran Service Office will now be utilized as office space for the commissioners, County Attorney Alan Wilson and his soon-to-be-hired administrative assistant, the county's stormwater district and project management.

The decision has not been without criticism, much of which has been expressed on social media.

The criticism largely centers around concerns that disabled veterans will not be able to or have a harder time reaching the office on the second floor than they would if it remained on the first floor.

Truax spent much of his speech Monday addressing those concerns and why he found them insulting to disabled veterans.

"The way they're characterizing veterans does a disservice to veterans," Truax said. "Dealing with veterans and being a veteran myself, I know that veterans are proud people, they're autonomous and they want to be self-functioning. To relegate them into a category that they cannot use an elevator and that their wheelchair can't get up there, I don't understand that."

The former Marine said his office has and will continue to accommodate those who can't make it to the office, including conducting in-home visits if necessary.

