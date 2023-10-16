Alleged Will County hate crime, deadly stabbing suspect in court
A man stabbed a child to death and critically injured a woman in the south suburbs because they are Muslim, the Will County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday.
The death toll over the weekend continued to rise after Hamas launched a bloody war against Israel on Oct. 7.
The men’s basketball season will kick off officially on Nov. 6.
Ranking players happens everywhere. At Yahoo Sports, we’re putting a bit of a twist on it. Thirty-nine names. Four categories. Four weeks in October leading to the season opener. Let the arguing begin.
Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai suffered a broken hand during Saturday's loss to Iowa.
Brown leather is considered an all-year neutral and these brown leather bags from Coach Outlet are hundreds of dollars off for a limited time!
How much does it cost to insure an electric car? Is EV insurance more expensive than a traditional auto insurance policy? We explain.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Campbell will support teachers in cities where he grew up, went to college and where he's played in the NFL.
Earlier this month, LinkedIn announced that it would roll out a raft of new AI-powered tools across the business. Today, it's making a different kind of announcement focused on the future: the company is laying off 668 employees. The cuts, announced this morning, come five months after LinkedIn announced 716 job cuts, at the same time that it would be phasing out its app in China.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 continues in the tradition of the excellent Spidey games that preceded it, but makes just about everything bigger and better.
Brock Bowers, one of the best players in college football, has been the top target for Georgia QB Carson Beck this season.
Porsche will continue offering a manual transmission in the 718 and 911 for as long as it's able to, but it ruled out making a fake manual for EVs.
Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday in an effort to write down debt amid shrinking sales and a lawsuit related to the opioid crisis.
Piecing together the USMNT's talented midfield into an optimal trio will go a long way toward defining Gregg Berhalter’s second USMNT act.
Toyota will introduce two concepts called FT-Se and FT-3e, respectively, at the Tokyo auto show. One is a crossover, one is a coupe, and they're both EVs.
Alienware just dropped a new Aurora tower desktop computer and the company says its powerful enough to overclock to 6.1GHz. The computers come with Intel Core 14th Gen processors and Nvidia GPUs.
The 2024 Toyota Prius makes a trio of tiny changes, including a $200 price hike. New lock and unlock chime and better music app integration, too.
The biggest news stories this morning: Chevy’s first hybrid Corvette isn’t what you think, Netflix’s Squid Game reality show premieres on November 22, You might have to wait for an M3-powered MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.
Pleading for restraint over revenge, 'Last Week Tonight" host Oliver's sobering cold open addressed the war between Israel and Gaza.
The Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a good choice with those with more modest interior space needs