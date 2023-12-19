County: No one hurt as single-engine plane makes emergency landing near Santa Fe

Dec. 18—A single-engine plane carrying three people made an emergency landing in a field in the Cañoncito area late Monday afternoon after the pilot reportedly struggled with engine troubles, Santa Fe County officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, county spokeswoman Olivia Romo confirmed around 5 p.m., adding she was still awaiting more information from crews on the ground.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza said authorities lost contact with the aircraft after it reported engine trouble, prompting emergency crews to begin searching for it near Lamy.

They found it near Ojo de la Vaca off Interstate 25 southeast of Santa Fe.

Sheriff's office personnel "had eyes on it" around 4:40 p.m., spokeswoman Denise Womack Avila said in an interview Monday evening, and New Mexico State Police arrived and took over the scene about five minutes later.

There was no fire, and the plane was intact, Avila said.

City Manager John Blair said in an email the Piper aircraft took off from Dallas, and the Santa Fe Regional Airport had been its planned destination.

"The pilot did notify the air traffic control tower ... that he was experiencing an emergency," Blair wrote. For details of that communication, Blair referred a reporter to the Federal Aviation Administration, saying "the air traffic control staff are contracted through them."

State police did not respond to an inquiry seeking details about the incident.