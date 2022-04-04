County officer listed as victim in domestic dispute

Apr. 4—ANDERSON — A vacation trip to Florida ended up in a domestic dispute that involved Capt. Brian Bell of the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

According to a police report filed by the Escambia County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to a Pensacola condominium at 8:16 p.m. March 17.

When they arrived, they found Bell, who appeared to be intoxicated. Bell reportedly told deputies that he was drinking alcohol with his girlfriend of three months, Sarah Thompson of Anderson.

According to the police report, Bell said they got into a verbal altercation when Thompson saw he was texting another woman.

He said Thompson became irate and tried to take the keys to the rental car, the report states.

Thompson told deputies the two got into an argument and that she hit him in the head, the report states. She also said Bell pushed and struck her in the head with a closed fist and that he wouldn't let her leave the apartment, according to deputies.

Bell, who lives in Markleville, reportedly told deputies he wouldn't let Thompson drive because she was intoxicated. She punched him several times in the head with a closed fist, Bell reportedly told police.

Bell, who is listed as the victim on the police report, said he only tried to push her away and then called 911, the report states. Officers observed a small cut on his head. Bell declined to pursue battery charges against Thompson.

She is listed in the police report as the suspect in the case.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Department considers the case closed.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said no disciplinary action would be taken against Bell because he appeared to be the victim.

He said the case is being handled by authorities in Florida.

Thompson declined to comment when contacted Thursday by The Herald Bulletin. Bell did not respond to the newspaper's request for comment.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.