County official disputes claim hot water was cut off to Chiefs locker room after game

An Erie County New York official poured cold water on the idea that the Chiefs only had, well, cold water in the Highmark Stadium locker room after beating the Bills on Sunday.

Chiefs offensive tackle Donovan Smith shared a message on social media claiming the hot water had been intentionally stopped.

“Caught a L and they shut our hot water off… smh its all good we got that Dub today,” Smith wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

That sounds like someone was being a bad sport.

But Erie County Press Secretary Peter Anderson said it would have been impossible to cut the hot water supply to the Chiefs locker room.

“This is false,” Anderson wrote in an email to the Daily Beast. “There is no way to turn hot water off on one side or the other. There are two huge hot water tanks which feed both home and away locker rooms.”

Anderson suggested any issue with hot water for the Chiefs might have been due to the number of people in the stadium.

“It is no different than in your home; when the water runs continuously, it will struggle to keep up with demand,” Anderson wrote.