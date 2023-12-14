County officials discuss growing homeless population

CENTREVILLE – St. Joseph County officials acknowledged a growing homeless encampment in Three Rivers.

During Tuesday’s executive committee meeting, commissioner Rick Shaffer said he has noticed a number of tents and improvised shelters in an area behind Auto Zone, near Walmart. The Auto Zone Shaffer referenced is on the west side of U.S. 131, just north of the Michigan Avenue intersection.

Shaffer expressed concern about whether any children are a part of the encampment.

“Do we have any moral or legal responsibility to check that out to make sure, with inclement weather coming on, that we’re not exposing our kids because of their parents’ decision?” Shaffer said.

Undersheriff Jason Bingaman said he is familiar with the situation and said it is not the only homeless encampment in St. Joseph County. He said such locations that fall under the jurisdiction of the county are monitored by deputies.

Furthermore, Bingaman said, agency officials from CPS and DHHS also are aware of homeless-populated, makeshift communities, including the one referenced by Shaffer.

Shaffer responded: “If property owners are going to allow it, I guess adults can do what they want to, within reason,” he said. “But if there’s kids out there, I think we’d better be doing something about it.”

Bingaman said he has yet to hear of any children present at the site.

“If the property owner doesn’t want to do anything, it’s very difficult for us to do anything,” he said. “We try to meet with the property owner and explain the liabilities they carry by allowing this to go on.”

Bingaman said the root of the problem boils down to lack of affordable housing.

“I’m not advocating we kick them out if the property owners are OK with it,” Shaffer said. “But, it seems like for sure we ought to investigate and make sure children aren’t out there. That’s my biggest concern.”

Commissioner Rusty Baker said it’s his understanding that, according to the health department, an encampment comprised of five tents or more is, technically, considered an illegal campground. Consequently, the health department has authority to shut down any such encampments.

Shaffer said there are clearly more than five tents at the Auto Zone/Walmart site in Three Rivers.

Veterans Affairs Director Stoney Summey said he’s been aware of the encampment for more than five years. He said he has visited the site to offer any help to residents who are veterans.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: County officials discuss growing homeless population