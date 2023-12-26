County OKs $2.3M for courthouse repairs

Dec. 25—Repairs will begin soon on the historic Cumberland County Courthouse.

The Cumberland County Commission approved a $2.3 million bid Monday to repair damaged roof trusses that put the 1905 structure at risk of collapse.

"We got good bids," said Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster.

The original portion of the county courthouse has been closed since September 2022, when the structural damage was discovered.

The courthouse was immediately closed, with the Cumberland County Clerk's office moved — now permanently — to 1760 S. Main St.

Engineers found two of the three original wood roof trusses supporting the roof had deteriorated. The oak trusses sat directly on the masonry walls. Water had damaged the ends over time, leaving the wood soft.

Emergency repairs made last January alleviated the risk of a roof collapse, but left portions of the facility unusable.

The repair project includes demolition, roof repairs, windows, exterior work and rehabilitation of the structural damage.

Once complete, interior renovations are planned under the direction of Upland Design Group.

Engineers for the repairs, Wise, Janney, Elsner Associates Inc., recommended the low bid submitted by Buckeye Construction and Restoration, of Waterford, OH, with a base bid of $2.2 million and $31,413 for a bid alternate to replace a railing around the parapet on the roof structure.

Bids were also received from United Restoration and Preservation for $3.5 million and Southern Wall Systems for $3.2 million.

A letter from the engineering company said Buckeye Construction had completed similar projects and have other projects underway in Tennessee.

"We are confident that BCR has understood the scope of the project and that their bid is reasonable and responsive to the contract documents prepared by WJE," project manager Benjamin Clemons wrote in a letter to Foster.

Charles Seiber, 4th District commissioner, moved to approve the recommended bid, pending approval of funding by the full commission later that evening. Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, supported the motion, which was unanimously approved.

Cumberland County received a special $2 million appropriation from the state of Tennessee last spring to assist with the cost of repairs. That handles the bulk of the repair costs of $2.3 for repairs and $448,500 in engineering and architectural fees.

A budget amendment allocating funding for the project was unanimously approved during the full commission meeting following a motion from Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, and supported by Hyder.

The rest of the project will come from the county's debt service fund balance, which opened the fiscal year at $16.6 million.

The county is waiting for bids for the renovation portion of the project, due to be opened Jan. 10.

In other business, the commission approved the following resolutions:

—Sale of delinquent tax property at 614 Arrow Dr. to Loretta J. Rutherford for $269.80

—Appointment of members to a Cumberland County Building Codes Board of Appeals: John Stubbs and Ricky Smith, four-year terms; Carl Deskins, three-year term; Mark Norrod, two-year term; and Sam McAdoo, one-year term

—Appointment of Mark Naser as county fleet maintenance supervisor

—Reappointment of Wayne Shadden and appointment of Charles Daugherty to four-year terms on the Wildlife and Fisheries Committee

—Reappointment of Sean Stephens to the Cumberland Plateau Water Authority

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.