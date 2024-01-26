County OKs funding for courthouse renovations

Jan. 25—A low bid for renovations to the historic Cumberland County Courthouse and the allocation of funding were approved Monday by the county's financial management committee and Cumberland County Commission.

Monday morning the county's financial management committee approved a low bid of $2,999,750 for the renovation project submitted by Stubbs Construction of Crossville. Upland Design Group recommended the bid award.

"We're really excited and happy to get this project moving along. It's really going to be great once it's completed," Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said.

The other bid submitted was $3.157 million by W&O Construction of Livingston, TN.

The low bid was unanimously approved by the committee Monday morning.

Later that evening the Cumberland County Commission unanimously approved a resolution allocating funding for renovations to the historic courthouse.

The resolution acknowledges the low bid in the amount of $2,999,750 for the renovations at the courthouse as recommended by Upland Design Group and allocates $209,982.50 in fees to Upland Design Group for interior finish and $250,000 for for furniture, fixtures and equipment.

It was approved after Wendell Wilson, 6th District, motioned for approval. Wilson's motion was supported by Colleen Mall, 9th District.

The first phase, approved in December at $2.3 million, includes roofing, truss and structural repairs, electrical and demolition in order to restore the historic part of the courthouse. As the spaces are being worked on, the employees and offices still housed in the courthouse will be shifted around to other areas in order to make the improvements.

The first phase under WJE engineering includes new windows in the building, a new roof and the demolition in the historic part of the courthouse.

The majority of the funds for the first phase will come from a $2 million grant the county was awarded from Tennessee through House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Sen. Paul Bailey, as well as the county's debt service reserves.

The second phase of the renovation plan, approved Monday night, will improve use of the courthouse space, bring the building up to ADA compliance and include a complete HVAC replacement, new break room and restrooms on the third floor, new flooring finishes, new paint, ceilings and light fixtures throughout the building, an ADA-compliant restroom on the main floor, ADA-compliant ramps and handrails, new finishes inside the elevator, and dedicated office spaces for the Human Resources and IT departments.

The ground floor renovation will include new walls for a welcome lobby at the Veterans Service Office. The original vault door on the main floor will be kept intact. The large meeting room on the third floor will have two large screens installed for visual references of the agenda, resolutions, other documents with digitally cast votes to be viewable by the commission and public during its meetings. Two large screens will also be installed for the public to view.

Tuesday night the county's debt management committee approved allocating funding for the $2.99 million renovation project from the county's debt service reserve funds.

Mayor Foster said construction on the project will likely begin in February and take roughly 18 months to complete.

Commissioners Dewey Walker, 1st District; Terry Lowe, 5th District; Greg Maxwell, 8th District; and John Patterson, 9th District, did not attend the meeting.

