County OKs revenue transfers to cover OT costs at jail

Oct. 5—The Niagara County Sheriff's Office plans to make some budgetary moves to cover increased overtime costs at the county jail that the sheriff says were driven largely by a rash of recent retirements, COVID-19 protocols and state-mandated staffing requirements.

Sheriff Michael Filicetti recently received approval from Niagara County lawmakers to transfer surplus revenue to cover a $400,000 increase in overtime expenses at the jail.

The budget transfer resolution, authorized by the legislature last month, indicated that the county's correctional facility has been greatly impacted by "staffing challenges" in 2022, including retirements, resignations by staff members who found employment at other law enforcement agencies and an "exhausted" civil service list for corrections officers.

County lawmakers authorized Filicetti to use surplus revenue received for the housing of federal inmates and from fees collected under a contract for inmate communications services at the jail to cover the added overtime expense.

Filicetti said the "bail reform" era has impacted jail occupancy, but that it remains in line with what it has been in recent years. He said there were 380 individuals incarcerated at the jail as of Tuesday. The facility can hold up to 445 inmates.

Regardless of how many inmates are housed inside, Filicetti said the jail must operate under minimum staffing levels imposed by the New York State Commission of Corrections. As a result, he said, being short-staffed does require overtime to be paid to make sure the facility operates at the minimum staffing levels required by the state.

In addition, he noted that the jail continues to operate under COVID-19 protocols that require personnel to be assigned to housing units for prisoners who must be quarantined in separate locations because they are either just arriving at the jail or are being transferred to another facility.

Currently, Filicetti said the jail is short nine staff members. He said operations were impacted by a rash of retirements this year, mostly involving corrections officers who were hired in 1996 at a time when the jail underwent an expansion. Filicetti said it has proven challenging to replace those senior staffers who put in their minimum years of service and opted to retire.

"What happened with us is we saw a lot of retirements as our corrections officers hit 25 years," he said.

The sheriff's office is working with the county's civil service department in an ongoing effort to recruit more corrections officers.

Filicetti said part of the effort has involved a 20 percent reduction in the number of pushups, pull-ups and other activities that applicants are required to do as part a mandated physical fitness test. In addition, he said, the county has developed a video tutorial to help applicants better understand what the physical fitness test involves.

Filicetti said 108 people took the last civil service exam and he's hoping for as good or a better turnout for the next exam, which is scheduled for Dec. 10.

Individuals who are interested in taking the civil service exam can find more information by visiting https://niagara-portal.mycivilservice.com/.