County plans bigger outreach to veterans

Nov. 22—The Lawrence County Commissioners said at last week's meeting that they would like to focus on greater outreach to veterans and their families in the county.

While discussing events of the past week surrounding the Veterans Day holiday, Commissioner DeAnna Holliday said they would like to work more with the county's veterans commission to create a registry of veterans and their spouses, in order to better reach them about available services,

"If you're a citizen of Lawrence County and a veteran, we would like to know that you are here," Holliday said.

She said veterans can contact the veterans commission and the county commission offices.

"We want to be sure to have all of these folks registered, so we have better opportunities for services to take care of them," she said.

Commissioner Mike Finley agreed, and he noted that spouses and widows should also contact the offices.

"If you are a veteran, just because you don't use the benefits, it doesn't mean your widow can't, so please register," he said.

Holliday mentioned the Lawrence County Veteran of the Year ceremony, which took place at Ohio University Southern on Nov. 8.

This year's inductee was Aaron Collins, a U.S. Air Force veteran who serves on the Ironton Fire Department and coaches youth sports.

"After his years of service, he has committed his life to community service in Lawrence County," Holliday said.

She also mentioned the visit at the county courthouse from a choir of students from South Point Elementary School, who performed last week.

"It was absolutely beautiful," she said. "I can't put into words how great they were."

Holliday said the commission would again be partnering with Wreaths Across America this year, to work to put a wreath on every veteran's grave at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton.

In other business, the commission:

—Heard from Beth Bell, the director of the Lawrence County Domestic Violence Shelter.

Bell was following up on a request by the shelter for its annual funding from the commission in the amount of $22,000. Bell said this funding covers the shortfalls that grants do not provide for.

"You guys have always covered that gap," she said.

Commissioner Mike Finley put forward a motion to approve the funding, pending receipt of financial statements and a copy of the shelter's most recent audit. All three commissioners voted for this.

Holliday noted that these materials will be requested from any entity seeking funding and were not specific to the shelter's request.

—Heard from Holliday, who said the commission has been approved for a $321,000 grant from the Ohio Department of aging, which is to be used to "enhance the lives of senior citizens in Lawrence County."

"We are very excited," she said. "This is a huge amount of money for our seniors."

—Heard from Finley, who said the South Hills Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation was preparing to do their annual distribution of turkeys to area charities and food pantries.

"Look for your organization to have turkeys very soon," he said.

—Discussed the county's Whole Child initiative, which is preparing to have a Christmas drive.

Commission president Colton Copley noted that anyone hoping to sponsor a child in need can visit the Whole Child Facebook page or call the commission.

"It's a great opportunity to help," he said.