County police: 6 adults wounded in Christmas Eve shooting in Swissvale

Dec. 25—Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that wounded six adults Friday afternoon in Swissvale.

County 911 dispatchers were notified of the shooting shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Schoyer Avenue.

All those wounded were taken to area hospital in various unspecified conditions, police said.

Police said they believe the incident was isolated and that there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the county police tip line, 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .