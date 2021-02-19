County police chief, assistant district attorney to be on 'Exhumed' episode airing Sunday

Feb. 19—Adkins

ST. PAULS — The Red Springs chief of police and a Robeson County assistant district attorney will be featured in an episode of the true crime television show "Exhumed" airing 7 p.m. Sunday on the Oxygen network.

The episode titled "Deadly Generosity: Bones of Truth" follows the St. Pauls murder case involving the death of Diana Burrow.

Having once worked for the St. Pauls Police Department, Chief Brent Adkins speaks of his involvement in the case, as do ADA Joe Osman and former SBI Agent Adrian Williams.

