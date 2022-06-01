County police chief discusses speeders, gun violence

Jun. 1—The biggest threat to public safety in the Golden Isles is not the punks who insist on trading gunfire over turf wars, petty feuds and other imagined ills, according to Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste.

The most menacing hazard in the Golden Isles is the person right beside us on local thoroughfares who think they are above the rules that govern the roadways, Battiste said.

"Believe it or not, violent crime is not the biggest problem we have," Battiste said Tuesday, speaking to the Brunswick Exchange Club. "The biggest problem we have are these Formula 1 race drivers who are out on our roadways. They speed excessively, they blow through school zones, they run stops signs. Folks get on the (F.J. Torras) Causeway, and they just heat that (road) up."

Battiste said the Glynn County Police Department is responding with its own heat, the six officer HEAT (High Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) squad that targets reckless and aggressive driving on local thoroughfares. The HEAT crew and the regular patrol officers steadfastly stay on the lookout for the other big vehicular threat to public safety: those driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Battiste said.

"And we are looking at new ways to get people to slow down, especially at our major intersections," Battiste said.

Police also are actively addressing those who engage in gunplay in the community, he said. Shifting Sands was a "high visibility crime suppression action" that took place in conjunction with Operation Safe Glynn, a broader multi-agency effort Battiste initiated in early January in response to an 18-year-old man's death in a shootout at Selden Park.

Police are also looking at community outreach efforts to connect with youth before they choose the wrong path, he said.

"If you'll give us some time, I think you'll see that bandwidth increase," Battiste said. "We need to work on a better rapport with the youth in our community and on developing more programs to accomplish that."

This was Battiste's second address to the Exchange Club. The first occurred last July, shortly after his hiring but before the veteran FBI agent completed his Georgia police certification in December.

He took Tuesday's speaking opportunity to update folks about ongoing issues within the department.

Battiste said the department continues to gain momentum in efforts to attain state and national police certification. To that end, the department has attained about 88 percent of the numerous standards that are required, he said.

Residents will soon see a dozen new Ford Interceptor patrol SUV's on roadways. The Ford SUVs have a "cost and demand" advantage over the standard Dodge Charger sedan patrol vehicles currently used by the department.

The community will also see more foot and bicycle patrols in the immediate future, he said.

By foot, pedal or SUV, officers will be working 12-hour shifts, Battiste said. In the ongoing issue of hours worked for officers, the county police department has opted for the longer shift in exchange for extended free time off the clock, he said.

The department switched from 10-hour shifts to 12-hour shift late last year to provide more uniform patrols during the high-profile trial of the three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, he said.

Officers decided in an informal vote that they prefer the 12-hour schedule, Battiste said. Each officer works four straight days followed by four days off. The schedule gives each officer four straight weekends on patrol followed by four straight weekends off, Battiste said.

"I think we find that's the easier schedule for them," he said.

In light of the horrific recent shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Battiste offered assurances that county police and other local law enforcement agencies train regularly to ensure the best possible response should such an incident occur. There will be no delays in that response should it become necessary, he said.

Battiste said he has developed an "excellent partnership" with Glynn County Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis.

"You won't have to worry about if we're going to respond," Battiste said. "The first officers on the scene are going in immediately and they're going after the threat."