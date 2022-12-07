County police chief leaving for executive law enforcement role

Dec. 7—Outgoing Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste said the physical and emotional strain of constant public criticism played a role in his decision to depart for an executive law enforcement position.

Battiste, 58, said Tuesday that he has accepted the position of executive director of FBI-LEEDA, Inc., a 501c organization that promotes management-level law enforcement education and training. After serving 18 months as the county's police chief, Battiste's last day will be Dec. 16.

Battiste served 22 years in the FBI in Quantico, Va., and Washington, D.C., a career that included stints in counterterrorism, special events security, SWAT and bomb squad duties. FBI-LEEDA (Law Enforcement Executive Development Association) "is not directly affiliated with the FBI," Battiste said.

Despite what he described as constant and unfounded criticism of his performance, particularly on social media, Battiste said his new job is ultimately a professional and career move. He then compared widespread criticism during his short tenure as "taking it on the chin from everybody, in every direction."

Battiste further noted that the job has resulted in "personal health issues."

But Battiste said he leaves on good terms with county manager Bill Fallon, county commissioners, police department staff and the community.

And for all the public backlash he endured, Battiste says he had a good rapport with most residents.

"First and foremost, I want it stated for the record, I am not leaving because of any issues or problems that I have with the department or the county or even the profession (of law enforcement)," Battiste said Tuesday during a media roundtable at the Harold Pate building.

County officials originally planned to announce Battiste's resignation during the roundtable, but officials said they were forced to announce the decision Monday afternoon after word of his resignation was leaked on social media and other mediums.

Battiste said county police officers were showing him the news on social media apps Monday.

"They said, 'It's out there, chief. Everybody knows,'" Battiste said

The News learned of Battiste's resignation from a county email sent shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.

Battiste said he had interviewed for the executive director job with FBI-LEEDA prior to being hired as Glynn County Police Chief in June 2021. The commission chose Battiste at the conclusion of a nationwide search conducted by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP) with assistance from the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

The FBI-LEEDA leadership role went to another candidate and Battiste accepted the Glynn County offer, he said. Battiste said FBI-LEEDA contacted him again recently to inform him that the position was once again vacant.

Battiste said he told Fallon in advance that he was interviewing for the executive director's job and that officials there might be contacting him as part of the process.

Approaching 60 years old, Battiste thought it wise to assume an executive law enforcement position over being a "gun and badge toter every day," he said.

"So it was with heavy heart and much trepidation, I made the choice to step down, a very painful choice," said Battiste, the county's first full-time Black police chief.

Fallon thanked Battiste for his leadership of the department. He credited Battiste with guiding the department as it "turned a corner."

"I've been here for six months and one of the things I saw is certainly Chief Battiste's passion for the job," said Fallon, who also has a background in federal law enforcement. "I don't know if anyone will question his passion. The other thing is effort. The chief has always been out there leading from the front. I think the department has some good momentum moving forward."

Criticism of Battiste began shortly after his arrival from the Orleans Parish Constable's Office in New Orleans, La., where he was tactical and training coordinator. His Glynn County swearing-in ceremony was postponed when it was learned that his Louisiana law enforcement certification would not transfer to Georgia. The FBI credentials that allowed him to enforce the law in Louisiana beginning in 2018 had lapsed by the time he was hired in Georgia.

Battiste then entered the 11-week state police academy in Forsyth, going through the physically rigorous regimen with fellow cadets half his age. Battiste continued to head the department in a managerial role while attaining his certification.

Battiste took criticism on social media and in other forums for this law enforcement certification gaffe, said Commissioner Bill Brunson. As the organization that conducted the search, it was GACP's job to check the status of Battiste's eligibility for state law enforcement certification, he said.

"You got to give the guy credit for sticking it out," Brunson said. "It was very rigorous, but he did not back down. Not identifying the fact that he lacked POST certification rested with the police chief's association."

After graduating the academy, Battiste was officially sworn in as police chief in December 2021.

Under Battiste's leadership, the department continues moving toward attainment of national accreditation and state certification. It also is working to recruit and retain more quality officers, he said. Battiste additionally worked to establish greater cooperation with neighboring agencies, Fallon noted.

Fallon credited Battiste with mobilizing September's Operation Coastal Flood, a multi-agency initiative that nabbed dozens of suspected violent offenders in the area on outstanding county, state and federal arrest warrants.

"I wish him well," Brunson said. "He's a fine man. I think he's done some good things for the department. He has a heart for neighborhood policing and he's interested in engaging folks, doing the kind of 21st century police work that is needed. And he also was out with the guys, riding patrols. You've got to give him credit for that."

In September, Battiste hired veteran Florida law enforcement officer O'Neal Jackson III as assistant county police chief. Jackson came here after spending more than 30 years with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, which serves more than 1.5 million people in the Tampa area.

There has been no word regarding who will serve as interim chief upon Battiste's departure.

Commissioner Allen Booker said he was shocked by Battiste's sudden departure. He said Battiste had done much to gain the trust of the county's Black community. He hopes that gain is not squandered.

"For me, it's like a gut punch," said Booker, the lone Black member of the commission. "And I think he was doing a great job in trying to right this ship. I was beginning to see a much more positive relationship between the county police department and the Black community. I just really feel like he was the man for the job and I'm disappointed that we were not able to keep him."

Battiste said he is proud of what he accomplished in his short time here.

"I continue to herald that I worked with the very best men and women in law enforcement in this department," Battiste said. "We brought structure, accountability, pride and, most importantly, stability to this department. What I did was try to take it to another level professionally. I still stand by this department. I believe in this department and I believe in everyone that serves this department."