County police rescue fleeing suspect from drowning

Larry Hobbs, The Brunswick News, Ga.
·2 min read

Apr. 10—A couple of Glynn County Police officers went from law enforcers to lifesavers Friday afternoon, getting their uniforms soaked in the process.

And the shoplifting suspect who originally sought to evade capture was no doubt relieved to be in police custody by the time the ordeal ended in the retention pond behind the Home Depot, 200 Altama Connector.

The incident started around 1:45 p.m., said Capt. Keith Stalvey, commander of the Glynn County Police Department's uniformed patrol division. A call came in about a shoplifter on the run from an area Dollar General store, Stalvey said. A patrol officer encountered the suspect's getaway vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect stopped and bailed out of the vehicle near the large retention pond along the Altama Connector behind Home Depot, Stalvey said. With the cops still hot on his heels, the suspect went into the drink to try and ditch his pursuers.

Just one problem. The fellow did not know how to swim.

"He went into the pond, but he forgot he doesn't float," Stalvey said.

A large police presence formed along the pond and a state Department of Natural Resources water rescue unit was notified.

"Normally, when they jump in a body of water, we'll just wait for them to come back out," Stalvey said.

But it quickly became evident that the suspect was in trouble, Stalvey said. Two officers kicked off their shoes, discarded their guns and gear, and went in after the man.

"He was exhausted," Stalvey said of the suspect. "They had to go in and save him."

The good news is the suspect is OK. The bad news, for him anyway, is he went to jail.

The suspect, who is in his 30s, is facing charges of theft and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, Stalvey said. His name was not immediately available.

Stalvey had just been briefed on the incident by the shift commander when contacted by The News Friday afternoon and did not have the names of the officers who rescued the suspect.

Not exactly a usual day's work for the two law enforcement officers, but good work just the same, Stalvey said.

"They did their jobs. They saved him," Stalvey said. "Good for our guys."

Recommended Stories

  • Who will prevail? BAFTAs pushes diversity at film awards

    American recession drama "Nomadland" and British coming-of-age story "Rocks" lead nominations at this weekend's BAFTA awards with seven nods each, but the race remains open with a list of contenders that shines the spotlight on diversity. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony will be held virtually over two nights as the COVID-19 pandemic prevents the usual celebrity-packed show with a live audience. Saturday's opening will look at the creative process in film-making and will hand out several awards, organisers have said, while the main prizes will be announced on Sunday, when director Ang Lee will receive the BAFTA Fellowship.

  • EU proposes six-month tariff freeze with United States - Der Spiegel

    The European Union has suggested that it and the United States suspend tariffs imposed on billions of dollars of imports for six months, EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis was quoted as telling Germany's Der Spiegel on Saturday. "We have proposed suspending all mutual tariffs for six months in order to reach a negotiated solution," Dombrovskis told the news magazine. "This would create a necessary breathing space for industries and workers on both sides of the Atlantic," he added.

  • 'What a life!': Britain pays tribute to Prince Philip

    Gun salutes will be fired across Britain on Saturday to mark the death of Prince Philip as tributes flooded in for a man who was a pillar of strength for Queen Elizabeth during her 69-year reign. "We're all weeping with you, Ma'am," read the front page of the Sun tabloid, while its rival the Daily Mail ran a 144-page tribute to Philip, who died on Friday at Windsor Castle. Buckingham Palace is expected to announce details of the funeral later on Saturday.

  • Stalled at first jab: Vaccine shortages hit poor countries

    As many as 60 countries, including some of the world’s poorest, might be stalled at the first shots of their coronavirus vaccinations because nearly all deliveries through the global program intended to help them are blocked until as late as June. COVAX, the global initiative to provide vaccines to countries lacking the clout to negotiate for scarce supplies on their own, has in the past week shipped more than 25,000 doses to low-income countries only twice on any given day. Deliveries have all but halted since Monday.

  • Prince Philip salute, GOP campaign party, St. Vincent aid: 5 things to know this weekend

    The Republican race for 2024 visits Florida with a familiar featured guest, a gun salute will honor Prince Philip and more news to start your weekend.

  • Beauty Insiders can save big with a Sephora promo code for the huge spring savings event

    Use this Sephora promo code to save big at the retailer's huge spring savings event, with discounts up to 20% off for Beauty Insiders—find out more.

  • US jobless claims up to 744K as virus still forces layoffs

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week to 744,000, signaling that many employers are still cutting jobs even as more people are vaccinated against COVID-19, consumers gain confidence and the government distributes aid throughout the economy. The Labor Department said Thursday that applications increased by 16,000 from 728,000 a week earlier. Jobless claims have declined sharply since the virus slammed into the economy in March of last year.

  • Column: Payback for Elder, but he'll never be paid in full

    Lee Elder was 40 years old when he made history as the first Black player to tee it up at the Masters, after so many prime years had already been stolen from him by the scourge of racism. When Augusta National finally extended him the long-overdue honor of serving as an honorary starter, Elder's fragile, 86-year-old body wouldn’t allow him to take even a single swing alongside Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player. Sitting in a chair at the first tee, an oxygen tube running beneath his nose, Elder listened intently to a glowing introduction by club chairman Fred Ridley before struggling to get his feet Thursday morning.

  • Clippers' Patrick Beverley out indefinitely after sustaining fracture in left hand

    Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is out indefinitely after sustaining a fracture in his left hand against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

  • Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope accepts offensive challenge

    Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was challenged by Lakers coach Frank Vogel to become more of an offensive force. He had 28 points in narrow loss to the Heat.

  • Texas woman cuts off her 24-foot nails after breaking Guinness World Record

    Ayanna Williams cut her famous nails after breaking her Guinness World Record and growing them nearly 30 years. She needed an electric rotary tool.

  • Kim Jong-un warns of North Korea crisis similar to deadly 90s famine

    Human rights groups say North Korea is facing dire food shortages and economic instability.

  • Demi Lovato and 'Glee' cast honor Naya Rivera's contributions to LGBTQ community

    'Santana Lopez was groundbreaking for closeted queer girls like I was at the time,' said Demi Lovato, honoring Naya Rivera at the GLAAD Media Awards.

  • Black school board candidate opposes Illinois schools' curriculum on White supremacy

    Illnois mother Ndona Muboyayi provides insight on ‘Fox and Friends.’

  • These Prefabricated Homes Showcase the Beauty and Innovative of Sustainable Living

    While locations of the kitchen and bathrooms are set, clients can customize the layouts to fit their needs, including open or traditional floor plans, and add amenities such as balconies, gardens, and parking. Architect Jeffrey Sommers of Square Root designed the semi-customizable C3 Pre-fab—the first LEED Platinum–certified home in Chicago—using corrugated Galvalume, reclaimed wood, and fiber cement. Modular construction allowed the firm to build on a narrow site that would have not have allowed traditional building methods.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: Is India running out of doses?

    India produces most of the world's jabs but its own vaccination drive appears to be struggling.

  • A COVID-19 expert shares his simple sports analogy to explain why vaccines work against variants

    "If Serena Williams all of a sudden was 10% less effective than usual, or 50% less effective, she would still kick everyone's ass," he said.

  • Biden seeks a new view of infrastructure, far beyond asphalt

    President Joe Biden is giving himself lots of latitude when he defines infrastructure for the purpose of spending money on it. The Republican Party says if it’s not a pothole, port, plane or bridge, forget about it. Never mind that Donald Trump, like Biden, wanted schools to get a piece of an infrastructure pie.

  • Manchin: 'No circumstance in which I will vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster'

    Sen. Joe Manchin came out against eliminating the filibuster, a stance that could jeopardize President Joe Biden's legislative priorities.