County police rescue fleeing suspect from drowning

Apr. 10—A couple of Glynn County Police officers went from law enforcers to lifesavers Friday afternoon, getting their uniforms soaked in the process.

And the shoplifting suspect who originally sought to evade capture was no doubt relieved to be in police custody by the time the ordeal ended in the retention pond behind the Home Depot, 200 Altama Connector.

The incident started around 1:45 p.m., said Capt. Keith Stalvey, commander of the Glynn County Police Department's uniformed patrol division. A call came in about a shoplifter on the run from an area Dollar General store, Stalvey said. A patrol officer encountered the suspect's getaway vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect stopped and bailed out of the vehicle near the large retention pond along the Altama Connector behind Home Depot, Stalvey said. With the cops still hot on his heels, the suspect went into the drink to try and ditch his pursuers.

Just one problem. The fellow did not know how to swim.

"He went into the pond, but he forgot he doesn't float," Stalvey said.

A large police presence formed along the pond and a state Department of Natural Resources water rescue unit was notified.

"Normally, when they jump in a body of water, we'll just wait for them to come back out," Stalvey said.

But it quickly became evident that the suspect was in trouble, Stalvey said. Two officers kicked off their shoes, discarded their guns and gear, and went in after the man.

"He was exhausted," Stalvey said of the suspect. "They had to go in and save him."

The good news is the suspect is OK. The bad news, for him anyway, is he went to jail.

The suspect, who is in his 30s, is facing charges of theft and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, Stalvey said. His name was not immediately available.

Stalvey had just been briefed on the incident by the shift commander when contacted by The News Friday afternoon and did not have the names of the officers who rescued the suspect.

Not exactly a usual day's work for the two law enforcement officers, but good work just the same, Stalvey said.

"They did their jobs. They saved him," Stalvey said. "Good for our guys."