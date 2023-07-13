County police seek public's help finding car stolen from man eating lunch in Banning Park

The New Castle County Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a car that was stolen from a man after he was kidnapped from Banning Park near Newport Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a 27-year-old man was eating lunch in his car at 1:10 p.m. near the pond in Banning Park when he was approached by a man with a gun. He told the 27-year-old to move over and got into the driver's seat, according to police, and drove to Christiana Fashion Center with the owner of the car still inside the vehicle.

The carjacker told the owner of the car to get out, police said, and then drove away. The 27-year-old went into a nearby business and called police. He was not injured, but his car is still missing.

Police described the stolen car as a 2007 gray Mazda 6 with Delaware registration 748925.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Daryl Haines at 302-395-8137 or email him at Daryl.Haines@newcastlede.gov.

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on Twitter at @h_edelman.

