County police seeking fake cop who made stops

Larry Hobbs, The Brunswick News, Ga.
·4 min read

Jun. 24—Glynn County Police are warning the public about a man pretending to be a cop, using blue lights to lure motorists to pull over. Police have received two reports of a man making fake traffic stops of motorists, both near the Touchstone Parkway, off of Cate Road in Glynn County. In both instances, the man departed when the person he stopped demanded to speak to his supervisor. The county police investigations division is actively working the case and seeking the suspect, Interim Police Chief Rickey Evans said. He is described as White with a medium to large build, bald head and a salt-and-pepper goatee about an inch long. He wore a dark blue or black polo-style shirt and khaki pants, police said. The SUV he drove is black and full-sized, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe. The vehicle possibly had writing on its sides. He used a blue light, possibly propped on the dashboard, to stop the vehicles. Both fake traffic stops occurred in the evening hours, police said. He demanded to see a driver's license and gave a "vague" reason for the stop, police said. Anyone who may have had similar encounters, or has information about the suspect, is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 912-554-3645, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333. "Additionally," Evans said, "if any vehicle with blue lights, marked or unmarked, tries to stop you, please turn on your hazards, wave to the vehicle and proceed to a safe well lighted location such as an open store. If the vehicle is not clearly marked and you have a concern, immediately call 911 and advise them where you are, your vehicle description and then the description of the possible police vehicle."

Among reports filed with police:

Ahem

5272 U.S. Highway 341: What sounded like a lover's spat in a room at the Economy Inn turned out to be afternoon delight. But the uproar sure sounded like a hostile brouhaha to the motel clerk, who called the cops. A woman answering an officer's knock on the door told police she and her boyfriend were engaged in "adult things" and that she "just got a little too loud." Nothing further.

This Guy

1800 block of Gordon Street: A guy was soused and making a horse's hind quarters of himself at somebody else's home in the wee hours. Immune to reason by his snootful, the guy found himself in police handcuffs. Ultimately, the cops dropped the testy tippler off at his house, warning him to stay there until he sobers up.

Arrests

670 Glynn Isles: A conspicuous thief entered the Verizon store and forthrightly announced her intention "to take anything she wants," police reported. She proceeded to pull the security alarm pins off of some merchandise. Responding police took her to jail.

3000 block of Altama Avenue: This is why they call it dope. A city cop was trying to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. But another vehicle cut in front of the cop car and behind the traffic violator. The nincompoop in between then rear-ended the original vehicle in question. While sorting it all out, "a large amount of felony narcotics were located," police reported. The city's drug squad was contacted.

Ellis and T streets: After an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, a K9 partner sniffed up a little pot that was inside the vehicle. Upon further investigation, the human cop found a handgun inside as well. The 46-year-old man went to jail for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

300 block of Union Street: A couple of blokes flagged down a patrol officer after hours, reporting that one guy had just been attacked at a nearby party. The guy had fresh wounds that matched their story. The cop crashed the party and took a 35-year-old man to jail, charged with simple assault.

2300 block of Norwich Street: A strange creep was lurking around on a front porch in the morning and knocking on the door, but the man inside had no intention of answering. That is not all the guy was doing on the porch, the resident told police. (You don't want to know.) Responding police found the scoundrel slinking down the road and took the 41-year-old to jail for loitering and prowling.

1000 block of Amherst Street: A couple's morning squabble over who owns what elevated to the level of public distraction, resulting police being summoned. While sorting it all out, the officer discovered the wife was holding dope. The 48-year-old woman went to jail.

Norwich and G streets: An alert officer spotted a woman after hours who he knew to be an outlaw — wanted on arrest warrants for robbery, interference with an emergency call and criminal trespassing.

— Larry Hobbs

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's new COVID-19 cases surge to highest since January

    Russia on Thursday reported 20,182 new COVID-19 cases, the most confirmed in a single day since Jan. 24, amid a wave of infections that authorities blame on the Delta variant and people's reluctance to get vaccinated. Both Moscow and St Petersburg recorded the most deaths in a single day since the pandemic began. As cases began rising rapidly this month, officials scrambled to coax and compel people to get inoculated amid tepid demand for the vaccine despite the widespread availability of COVID-19 shots.

  • Pfizer says COVID vaccine highly effective against Delta variant

    The Pfizer-BioNTech ‮>‬PFE.N‮<‬ vaccine is highly effective against the Delta variant of COVID-19, a Pfizer official in Israel said on Thursday. First identified in India, Delta is becoming the globally dominant version of the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization. "The data we have today, accumulating from research we are conducting at the lab and including data from those places where the Indian variant, Delta, has replaced the British variant as the common variant, point to our vaccine being very effective, around 90%, in preventing the coronavirus disease, COVID-19," Alon Rappaport, Pfizer's medical director in Israel, told local broadcaster Army Radio.

  • Miami-area condo collapse causes massive emergency response

    A partial building collapse in a Miami-area neighborhood caused a massive response Thursday from Miami Dade Fire Rescue, according to a tweet from the department's account. "Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT (Technical Rescue Teams) are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments," the tweet said. Miami Dade Fire Rescue is conducting search and rescue.

  • John McAfee, Antivirus Software Pioneer, Found Dead in Prison

    (Bloomberg) -- John McAfee, the creator of the eponymous antivirus software, was found dead Wednesday in prison outside Barcelona. He was 75.Over the past decade, McAfee gained notoriety for his ranting on social media, his involvement in a Central American criminal investigation and accusations from U.S. authorities that he was involved with pumping and dumping cryptocurrencies.McAfee was discovered dead in his prison cell hours after Spain’s National Court approved his extradition to the U.S.

  • Chief fires Miami’s most powerful police couple. They vow to fight for their jobs

    Two of Miami’s top-ranked police officers — a couple with almost a half-century of combined law enforcement experience and personnel jackets brimming with commendations and promotions — were fired Tuesday for not being truthful about an accident involving a city-issued SUV, said Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo.

  • ‘Redneck Rave’ Descends Into Throat Slashing, Impalements, and Mass Arrests

    Screenshot/YouTubeA massive country music festival in Kentucky this past weekend started off on rocky footing: Police found meth, marijuana, and an open bottle of alcohol in the first vehicle they stopped at a traffic checkpoint. One of the people in the car had two active warrants out for their arrest.“We were like, ‘Well, this doesn’t bode well for the weekend,’” Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the Lexington Herald-Leader.Police said that by the end of the five-day bash, dubbed the “R

  • Actor Drake Bell Pleads Guilty In Ohio Child Endangerment Case, Sentencing Set For July

    Drake Bell, who played Drake in the Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh, pleaded guilty via Zoom on Wednesday to a felony charge of attempting to endanger children and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating material harmful to juveniles stemming from a 2017 incident in Ohio involving a teenage girl. Sentencing was set for July 12. Bell, who […]

  • Allison Mack Revealed The Secrets Of NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere’s “Branding Ceremony”

    On June 30, actress and former NXIVM recruiter Allison Mack is set to receive a sentence for charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and forced labor. But according to prosecutors, who are now arguing for a lighter sentence, Mack played a key role in turning over damning evidence of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere’s manipulation and abuse. “Although Mack could have provided even more substantial assistance had she made the decision to cooperate earlier, Mack provided significant,

  • States with most guns, homicides

    Data: USA Facts, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosThe president unveiled his anti-crime plan Wednesday following a surge in violent crime across the country — particularly in big cities.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Part of the administration's plan involves cracking down on gun dealers. The U.S. has witnessed mass shootings on a weekly basis this year, according to Gun Violence Archive data.By the numbers: Kentucky and Illino

  • Police: Teen girl fights off attacker during Sunnyvale burglary

    Police say the mother woke up to find the suspect straddling her with a knife to her throat early Saturday morning.

  • SF Walgreens shoplifting suspect to face 15 charges, DA says

    The charges are in connection to seven shoplifting-related cases that occurred between May 11 and June 19, the San Francisco DA's office said.

  • Antivirus mogul John McAfee dies by suicide in a Spain jail while awaiting extradition on tax evasion charges

    John McAfee, the founder of the antivirus software McAfee, was awaiting extradition to the United States on tax-related criminal charges.

  • Former Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell reports to prison

    Caldwell pleaded guilty earlier this year to defrauding investors in a multi-million dollar scheme.

  • Man who went viral for courtroom defense found guilty of double murder, attempted murder

    Ronnie Oneal III, who went viral for his fiery opening statements in a Florida courtroom while acting as his own defense attorney, has been found guilty of the March 2018 murders of his disabled young daughter, Ron’Niveya Oneal, and her mother, Kenyatta Barron. Oneal, 32, was also found guilty of the attempted first-degree murder of his son, Ronnie, 11, who took the witness stand against his father, telling him, “You stabbed me,” in his testimony.

  • Texas Grandmother Slain While Waiting For An Early Morning Gym Class In What Police Say Was Robbery Gone Wrong

    A 62-year-old Texas grandmother was gunned down in front of a gym in what authorities have described as an attempted robbery gone wrong, and now her loved ones are pleading for the public’s help to identify her killers. Elsa Mikeska was ambushed Thursday in the parking lot of Life Fit Personal Fitness Studio in Houston. She was on her way to a 5:00 a.m. fitness class when at 4:50 a.m., an unidentified man parked his vehicle near the victim’s car, according to ABC 13. Two passengers exited the SU

  • ‘Q’ Post on John McAfee’s Instagram Page Unleashes Conspiracy Wave

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos via Getty/InstagramAn Instagram post uploaded after John McAfee’s death was announced Wednesday appeared to be a shoutout to the QAnon conspiracy theory, turning the apparent suicide in prison of a notorious software impresario into a surreal moment while sparking a frenzy of baseless speculation.Posted around 4 p.m. Wednesday, the image showed just a black letter “Q” on a white background. It came after McAfee was found dead of what Spanish authoriti

  • Little River women among six charged in massage parlor sex sting in North Carolina

    They were arrested June 16-17.

  • CHP car chase ends in crash near Fremont Auto Mall

    The suspect "will be booked at the Alameda County Jail to include charges of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon (firearm), felony evading, felony hit and run, and resisting arrest," CHP said.

  • NJ waitress abducted after group leaves restaurant without paying the check

    The waitress from a restaurant in Washington Township suffered bruises and a possible concussion after the incident late Saturday.

  • Egypt sentences TikTok star to 10 years in prison for 'human trafficking'

    Egyptian police on Tuesday arrested a Tiktok star who has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for her posts on social media. Haneen Hossam, a 20-year-old Cairo University student who became an influencer on video sharing app Tiktok, was sentenced in absentia on Sunday alongside four others. While all five were fined 2,000 Egyptian pounds (£9,160) for encouraging women to share videos in exchange for money, which Egyptian authorities equated to human trafficking, Ms Hossam received a harsher