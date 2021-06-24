County police seeking fake cop who made stops

Jun. 24—Glynn County Police are warning the public about a man pretending to be a cop, using blue lights to lure motorists to pull over. Police have received two reports of a man making fake traffic stops of motorists, both near the Touchstone Parkway, off of Cate Road in Glynn County. In both instances, the man departed when the person he stopped demanded to speak to his supervisor. The county police investigations division is actively working the case and seeking the suspect, Interim Police Chief Rickey Evans said. He is described as White with a medium to large build, bald head and a salt-and-pepper goatee about an inch long. He wore a dark blue or black polo-style shirt and khaki pants, police said. The SUV he drove is black and full-sized, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe. The vehicle possibly had writing on its sides. He used a blue light, possibly propped on the dashboard, to stop the vehicles. Both fake traffic stops occurred in the evening hours, police said. He demanded to see a driver's license and gave a "vague" reason for the stop, police said. Anyone who may have had similar encounters, or has information about the suspect, is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 912-554-3645, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333. "Additionally," Evans said, "if any vehicle with blue lights, marked or unmarked, tries to stop you, please turn on your hazards, wave to the vehicle and proceed to a safe well lighted location such as an open store. If the vehicle is not clearly marked and you have a concern, immediately call 911 and advise them where you are, your vehicle description and then the description of the possible police vehicle."

Among reports filed with police:

5272 U.S. Highway 341: What sounded like a lover's spat in a room at the Economy Inn turned out to be afternoon delight. But the uproar sure sounded like a hostile brouhaha to the motel clerk, who called the cops. A woman answering an officer's knock on the door told police she and her boyfriend were engaged in "adult things" and that she "just got a little too loud." Nothing further.

1800 block of Gordon Street: A guy was soused and making a horse's hind quarters of himself at somebody else's home in the wee hours. Immune to reason by his snootful, the guy found himself in police handcuffs. Ultimately, the cops dropped the testy tippler off at his house, warning him to stay there until he sobers up.

670 Glynn Isles: A conspicuous thief entered the Verizon store and forthrightly announced her intention "to take anything she wants," police reported. She proceeded to pull the security alarm pins off of some merchandise. Responding police took her to jail.

3000 block of Altama Avenue: This is why they call it dope. A city cop was trying to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. But another vehicle cut in front of the cop car and behind the traffic violator. The nincompoop in between then rear-ended the original vehicle in question. While sorting it all out, "a large amount of felony narcotics were located," police reported. The city's drug squad was contacted.

Ellis and T streets: After an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, a K9 partner sniffed up a little pot that was inside the vehicle. Upon further investigation, the human cop found a handgun inside as well. The 46-year-old man went to jail for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

300 block of Union Street: A couple of blokes flagged down a patrol officer after hours, reporting that one guy had just been attacked at a nearby party. The guy had fresh wounds that matched their story. The cop crashed the party and took a 35-year-old man to jail, charged with simple assault.

2300 block of Norwich Street: A strange creep was lurking around on a front porch in the morning and knocking on the door, but the man inside had no intention of answering. That is not all the guy was doing on the porch, the resident told police. (You don't want to know.) Responding police found the scoundrel slinking down the road and took the 41-year-old to jail for loitering and prowling.

1000 block of Amherst Street: A couple's morning squabble over who owns what elevated to the level of public distraction, resulting police being summoned. While sorting it all out, the officer discovered the wife was holding dope. The 48-year-old woman went to jail.

Norwich and G streets: An alert officer spotted a woman after hours who he knew to be an outlaw — wanted on arrest warrants for robbery, interference with an emergency call and criminal trespassing.

— Larry Hobbs