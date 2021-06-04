County police vow to continue investigating Proctor murder

Jun. 4—Glynn County police vowed Thursday to continue investigating the 2018 shooting death of Corey "C.J." Proctor and to bring justice for the young man's family.

The police department's statement came a day after it was reported in The News that charges had been dropped against Akeem Juwon Brown and his wife, Tiffany Renee Brown, the couple arrested by county police in connection with Proctor's murder.

Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins filed a motion of nolle pros Tuesday on Akeem Brown, 34, saying he had no case against him without his wife's testimony. The motion effectively dropped charges of murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and conspiracy against Brown.

Higgins subsequently dropped charges of murder, aggravated assault, making false statements and conspiracy against Tiffany Brown, 34, in a separate nolle pros filed Tuesday.

Higgins said Tiffany Brown was to be the key witness against her husband, but she now refuses to testify. By state law, a person cannot be made to testify against a spouse. In filing the motion, Higgins noted that there is no statue of limitations on murder cases, adding that the case is still under investigation.

Higgins did not want to risk going to trial against Akeem Brown without Tiffany Brown's testimony, he said. A person cannot be tried for the same crime twice.

Proctor, 22, was found shot to death inside his 1997 Dodge Stratus at the remote northern end of Golden Isles Parkway after dawn on March 17, 2018. County Police arrested Tiffany Brown on murder charges on April 5. Akeem Brown was arrested on April 18, charged with murder.

Police alleged the couple conspired to lure Proctor to the remote location in the cover of darkness and allegedly shot him dead.

Proctor was respected by coworkers and popular with patrons at Toucan's Ale House, located on Perry Road near Golden Isles Parkway and Interstate-95. Proctor and Tiffany Brown worked together briefly at Toucan's and knew each other before that, friends and family said.

Tiffany Brown was issued a release from the Glynn County Detention Center on her own recognizance on the murder charge on April 27, 2018. Akeem Brown was released from the county jail in January 2020 on $190,000 bond.

"Tiffany Brown has refused to testify against Akeem Brown," Higgins said in the filing.

In a statement Thursday, county police said they had met with Higgins prior to the filings and understood his reasoning. But police assured the community the case will be investigated to the fullest.

"While we understand the public's frustration, the Glynn County Police Department and the District Attorney's Office have to follow legal guidelines set forth by the judicial system," the police statement said. "The decision not to pursue charges at this time is not a reflection of the work of the Glynn County Police Department, but rather legal issues with marital relationships in criminal prosecutions.

"This case is not closed and the Glynn County Police Department will continue its investigation into the murder of C.J. Proctor until the victim and his family have peace knowing the individuals(s) responsible for this crime have been brought to justice."