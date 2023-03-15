County political operative faces new charges in election fraud case

Mar. 14—Already facing rape and related charges, a Niagara Falls attorney and county political operative has been arrested and charged with felony and misdemeanor counts in an election fraud investigation that appears to be tied to his criminal sex case.

The New York State Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) announced Tuesday that it had taken Nicholas D. D'Angelo, 30, into custody and charged him with first-degree attempted tampering with public records, an E Felony, second-degree forgery, a D Felony, first-degree identity theft, a D Felony, and two misdemeanor counts of campaign contribution to be in the true name of contributor, violations of New York's State Election Law.

D'Angelo was processed at the State Police Niagara Barracks and released from custody with an appearance ticket because none of the charges he faces are bail eligible. He is due to be arraigned on the charges in Niagara Falls City Court later this month.

On March 31, D'Angelo is scheduled to be in Niagara County Court for a motions hearing in connection with his sex crimes case.

A statement from the State Police SIU said D'Angelo was investigated for "campaign fraud" and it was "determined that D'Angelo forged records and used a victim's identity to make a false campaign contribution."

Sources with knowledge of the investigation told this newspaper that the identity theft victim is the husband of an assistant Erie County District Attorney who is acting as a special prosecutor in D'Angelo's sex crimes case. The alleged fraud was uncovered by campaign officials working on the election of Chief City Court Judge Janelle Faso.

A spokesperson for the Erie County District Attorney's Office declined comment on the charges against D'Angelo and the allegation that a family member of a prosecutor in the office was the identity theft victim.

D'Angelo was charged, in November 2020, in a 12-count indictment that accuses him of multiple rapes and sex crimes and patronizing an underage prostitute. He has pleaded not guilty to all of the counts in that indictment.

Story continues

The indictment was handed up by a Niagara County grand jury, which heard evidence presented by Assistant Erie County District Attorney Lynette Reda, who is acting as a special prosecutor in the case.

The case was transferred to the Erie County District Attorney's Office after then-Niagara County District Attorney, now Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek, recused herself from the investigation that was triggered by a civil lawsuit filed against D'Angelo. Wojtaszek asked for the appointment of a special prosecutor in the matter because D'Angelo worked as a "volunteer" on her judicial campaign.

The indictment charged D'Angelo with one count of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act and a now dismissed count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment in connection with a woman identified as "Victim 1." Those crimes are alleged to have occurred in fall 2016.

D'Angelo also faces one count of first-degree criminal sexual abuse in connection with a fall 2018 incident involving a woman identified as "Victim 2."

And he's charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act, two counts of third-degree rape and three counts of third-degree patronizing a person for prostitution in connection with encounters between August and October 2019 involving a woman identified as "Victim 3". Prosecutors have described "Victim 3" as a prostitute, who was under the age of 17 during her first two meetings with D'Angelo, and who had just turned 17 before her last meeting with him.

Reda, the special prosecutor, has previously characterized the evidence in the case as "extremely disturbing." At D'Angelo's arraignment on the indictment charges she told the State Supreme Court justice who was then handling the matter that there was evidence of possible witness tampering and attempted obstruction in the case.

Progress in the sex crimes case has been hampered by court shutdowns triggered by the Covid pandemic and the need to appoint a replacement for State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr., who retired in December 2021, and had been handling the case. State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens assumed the case in July and has been considering a request by D'Angelo's defense attorney to issue judicial subpoenas that would allow him to see the confidential medical records of one of his alleged victims.

Jury selection for a trial for D'Angelo is currently set for May 9.

State Police investigators said the Niagara County District Attorney's Office assisted in their investigation. DA Brian Seaman confirmed his office's involvement in the case and said it will continue to be handled by his prosecutors.

"There is no ask for it to be moved somewhere else," Seaman said.

He declined to comment on any specifics of the election fraud case.

Calls and text messages to D'Angelo and his defense attorney were not immediately returned. If he were to be convicted on the remaining 11 counts in the sex crimes indictment, D'Angelo faces a potential prison term of 35 years.