County popular for Christmas tree shoppers

Dec. 2—Some people come from far and wide, others from within the county, to find the perfect Christmas tree.

Manners Tree Farm in New Lyme, Bender Tree in Sheffield Township and Sarna's Tree Farm are all destination spots for people from all over Northeastern Ohio seeking a tree and a day of fun and fellowship with the family.

The opportunity to cut your own tree is a big draw, and Manners Tree Farm has been at the forefront of the industry for decades. Annually, hundreds of people find their way to the New Lyme farm on Thanksgiving weekend.

Many of the visitors come from suburban Cleveland to experience the horse drawn carriage escort to the tree cutting area.

Sarna's also has a regular clientele, many also from the Cleveland area. They also focus on wreaths and other holiday decorations.