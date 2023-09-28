County posts a $25 million revenue boost; officials ponder where it's needed most

Preliminary financial statements for Fiscal Year 2023 show Washington County ended the year with $25 million more in revenue than was spent, County Administrator Michelle Gordon told the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday.

The question now is what county officials will do with the money.

Final financial statements will be presented at the end of November, Gordon said. The fiscal year ended June 30.

The county had budgeted for $288.1 million in total revenue; the actual income was $301.9 million, Gordon said, which was about $13.8 million over budget.

Here's where the money came from

The extra revenue derived from a variety of sources, Gordon said. Corporate personal property taxes came in at more than $6 million over budget, she said; income and recordation taxes also came in over budget. Some revenue sources — grants, for example — came in under budget, however.

"The other wild card that we did not anticipate was interest income. In Fiscal Year '23, we had budgeted over $600,000 for that," she said. "Due to the interest rate increases that the Federal Reserve implemented during the last fiscal year, actual interest income was just over $6 million."

And while revenues came in over budget, Gordon said expenditures were about $11.2 million under budget. That, Gordon believes, is because some departments cut back or deferred spending because of "inflationary increases … that they didn't budget for, therefore they weren't able to afford some of the expenditures that they wanted to make during Fiscal Year '23."

Combined, the added revenue and lower expenditures left the county with an excess of $25 million for the year.

Gordon recommended allocating $5 million of that to the pension trust fund, as the county is below the national average for government agencies for funded status. She suggested the rest be transferred to the Capital Improvement Fund to help offset inflation for planned capital projects.

But the commissioners weren't ready to commit.

Where should it go?

Several said they preferred to hold off those decisions until Commissioners President John Barr, who was absent Tuesday, returns.

Commissioner Derek Harvey noted that costs for the spending deferred in FY2023 still exist, and adjustments might need to be made to the current budget. And he reminded the other commissioners that they had recently approved a $15 million bond request, which added to the county's debt. Harvey had voted against the bond.

"That excess is not a surplus, it's a revenue gain over the expectations, of $25 million (that) is really closer to $10 million," he said.

"We have lots of obligations," he added. "We just need to discuss this in more detail."

Commissioner Wayne Keefer wanted to see an analysis of the expenditures and wanted the issue to be an agenda item for a future commissioners meeting so county residents could comment on it.

"I guess the numbers can be spun any way you want," he said, "but without more of an analysis, I think that I'm not ready to say 'yes, this is what we should spend it on' or not, if we even spend it."

The pension fund and capital projects are "definitely a priority," Commissioner Randy Wagner said, but agreed to hold off on a decision.

Gordon said she'd bring the issue back to the commissioners at their Oct. 10 meeting.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: County finishes fiscal year with $25 million net gain