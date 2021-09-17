County prison officials report inmate death, foul play not suspected

Sep. 17—COAL TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Paxinos man was found dead inside his cell at the Northumberland County Jail on Sept. 15, according to prison Warden Bruce Kovach.

Sean Beers was discovered by guards unresponsive in his cell at 8:36 p.m., Kovach said.

"Correctional and medical staff initiated immediate medical attention and summoned emergency medical services," Kovach said. "However, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful."

Kovach said he, county Detective Degg Stark, the Coal Township Police Department and Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley are investigating the death, which has no appearance of foul play. The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

County Commissioner Joe Klebon said he was made aware of the incident and county officials are also investigating the incident.