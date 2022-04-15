County promotes sexual assault awareness

Apr. 15—Henderson County Commissioners Court declared April Sexual Assault Awareness Month Tuesday in an effort to combat crimes against women in the county.

Della Cooper of East Texas Crisis Center said the majority of the sexual assault victims in the United States are under the age of 30. In nine of 10 cases the victim knew the offender.

Last year, the center assisted more than 1,000 victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.

"Here in Henderson County, in 2021, they assisted 310 individuals for incidents of domestic violence and sexual assault," Cooper said.

Most of the people served by the Crisis Center are dual victims, meaning they have experienced both domestic violence and sexual assault.

Most perpetrators of sexual assault are not made to pay for their crime because most cases are never reported, Cooper said.

Another proclamation issued Tuesday celebrates April 21 as San Jacinto Day. Clayton Starr of the Sons of the Republic of Texas told of Adrian Anglin. He came to Texas in 1833 and two years later became a Texas Ranger. He delivered food and supplies to the Texas Army.

After the war, he had ties to Henderson County during its pioneer days.

On another agenda item, Commissioners voted to issue a non-compliance notice to Iron River Ranch pertaining to the Henderson County Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance. Flood Plain Administrator Joy Kimbrough spoke on the issue and said the ranch was in violation.

County Attorney Clint Davis said there may not be a simple way to rectify the violations.

"I can't name on one hand the number of agencies now involved in this issue," County Attorney Clint Davis said.

Commissioners also voted to:

—approve interlocal agreements with the City of Mabank and Trinity Valley Community College for conducting their May 7 elections;

—approve right-of-way permits for Oncor in the Key Ranch area and Bethel Ash Water Supply Corporation for a bore under County Road 3713 and

—authorized payment of bills totaling $368,181.55.