County prosecutor hosting law enforcement seminar at local community college

A local county prosecutor will be hosting a law enforcement seminar today at a local community college.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. will host the 2023 Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Law Enforcement Seminar today at Sinclair Community College, the prosecutor’s office said.

It will take place both today and tomorrow.

“Laws are always changing, and it is important for police officers and prosecutors to keep up to date,” said Heck. “This seminar, which I hold every other year, goes beyond just updates on the law. This year we are also providing training on topics such as new investigative techniques, the medical effects of strangulation, a primer on who can possess and carry a firearm, and Marsy’s Law.”

It will also include sessions covering case law updates, training on arrests, and search and seizure, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“I am proud that we can offer this training to not only my assistant prosecutors and local law enforcement but to municipal prosecutors and prosecutors and police from neighboring counties,” concluded Heck.

It is held every two years and provides important training for assistant prosecuting attorneys as well as law enforcement officers.