County prosecutor testified in support of fired, convicted police officer. Here’s what happened

Five Canyon County police chiefs and the sheriff sent a letter opposing the county prosecutor’s role in a former Caldwell police officer’s sentencing hearing.

Bryan Taylor, Canyon County prosecuting attorney, testified in support of ex-Caldwell Police Lt. Joey Hoadley as he faced a sentencing hearing on Monday.

“(Hoadley has) always represented the Caldwell Police Department in a very positive light,” Taylor said during the hearing.

Hoadley was fired from the Caldwell Police Department in May and later convicted of three counts: destruction, alteration or falsification of records in an FBI investigation; tampering with a witness by harassment; and tampering with documents. He was sentenced to three months in prison.

The Idaho Statesman reported that Taylor also wrote a letter in support of Hoadley, along with former Caldwell Police Chiefs Frank Wyant and Chris Allgood.

The Canyon County law enforcement community was “dismayed” to learn of Taylor’s actions they said in the letter.

“Police legitimacy is predicated upon public trust and requires a mutuality of confidence between law enforcement and the community,” the letter said. “We believe testimonies such as Mr. Taylor’s weaken the confidence that our community has in the criminal justice system, as well as in their leaders.”

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue, Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff, Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram, Middleton Police Chief Jeff Smith, Wilder Police Chief Dusty Tveidt and Parma Police Chief Robert Topie all signed the letter.

“Today, we as leaders of our respective agencies, profess publicly that we will work diligently to strengthen and restore that community trust, and that we will use our platforms to promote the betterment of the whole and not just the individual,” the letter said.

The letter was provided to the Statesman on Monday night.

After three months in prison, Hoadley is scheduled to be placed on one year of supervised probation, the Statesman reported.

Reporter Alex Brizee contributed to this report.

