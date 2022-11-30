County prosecutors prepare for Odraye Jones' new sentencing hearing

Nov. 30—The Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office is busy preparing for a new sentencing hearing for convicted cop killer Odraye Jones.

Jones shot and killed Ashtabula Police Officer William D. Glover Jr. on Nov. 17, 1997. He was convicted of fatally shooting Glover at close range 25 years ago and now has hope of serving out his life sentence without the fear of execution.

Last August, Jones, now 46, had his death sentence revoked by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. A panel of three judges decided Jones' sentence was tainted with racism at the penalty phase of his trial.

Charles L. Wille, capital crimes coordinator for the Ohio Attorney General's Office, then requested a new sentencing hearing, rather than appealing the court's decision.

The new hearing will take place in Ashtabula County and prosecutors are proceeding to place it on the active court docket, Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole said.

Prosecutors were given 180 days to file for a new sentencing hearing, according to the Attorney General's Office.

"It's an extensive process; it's big, it's a lot," O'Toole said. "Everything has changed [since Jones' trial in 1998] — technology, litigation, medical evaluations — it's all different."

Even so, O'Toole said she's determined to "pursue this case with the utmost vigor."

Reviewing Jones' original trial and sentencing, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth District judges took notice of testimony from a clinical psychologist, who diagnosed Jones with antisocial personality disorder and then testified that Black men with this disorder would commit more murders. He said about one in four "African-American urban males" suffered from the disorder, and the only treatment for them was to "throw them away, lock them up," according to Judge Richard Allen Griffin, one of three on the panel.

After hearing this testimony, the Ashtabula County jury recommended the death penalty.

The court accepted the recommendation and sentenced Jones to death. He's been incarcerated on death row ever since.

Griffin argued that Jones' lawyers should have challenged the racist theory and inadequately represented their client's best interest by not doing so and "Jones is entitled to a new sentencing."

The judges did uphold the ruling that Jones murdered Glover on Nov. 17, 1997, in Ashtabula, shooting him with hollow-point bullets.

Glover's widow, Marianne Glover Waldman, who now lives in Canada, said she wants to see justice served.

"It's not fair that

Jones destroyed my life and he may get to live out his life in prison," she said.

She plans to return to Ashtabula County

to attend the new

hearing.