County protects ag land from commercial sprawl

Feb. 8—Boone County can better protect agricultural land from urban sprawl after the community made a plan to block unwanted neighbors.

Boone County Commissioners in 2022 funded development of an overlay district in response to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation's development of the LEAP Lebanon Research and Innovation District.

The district is a hard-tech industrial park on about 9,000 acres of what was mostly residential and farmland north and west of Lebanon.

An overlay district is a set of rules governing zoning and property use in a defined area.

The commissioners and public were taken by surprise at the state's announcement about LEAP Lebanon in 2022.

Then they learned Eli Lilly and Co. would be the first company to commit to build there. LEAP Lebanon is the largest economic development in Hoosier history, and Lilly's $3.7 billion pharmaceutical compound is the single largest business investment in the state.

The economic implications for Boone County are unprecedented. But so is the impact on property owners.

Some complained the state used strong-arm tactics to force landholders to sell. Others feared the companies drawn to the district will pollute air and water and erase the county's the rural character. They asked commissioners to intervene.

A year and a half later, Boone County Area Plan Commission Executive Director Stephen Elkins presented a proposed overlay district to commissioners.

They unanimously adopted it on Monday.

The overlay district was designed in harmony with the county's comprehensive plan and to maintain the county's agricultural and rural character, Elkins said.

Landowners in the overlay areas need not worry about it impinging their options. Land in the overlay district will maintain its agricultural or residential zoning. Those who want to build a home on agricultural land will apply for an exception, just like it works now.

But the overlay's advanced zoning designations will apply to and govern commercial developments.

"The rezoning process is highly negotiated and must be approved by both the Area Plan Commission and county commissioners," Elkins said. "The rezoning process ... will allow residents an opportunity to provide feedback before commercial and industrial development happen next to their homes and farms.

"Boone County residents who want to maintain their rural way of life may continue to do so," Elkins said.

"We understand there will be companies looking at Boone County outside of city limits," Commissioner Jeff Wolfe told a community group Tuesday. "And we're wanting to be prepared for that ... If that's going to happen, we're going to control it so we don't have sprawl of commercial property out into the agricultural areas.

"What we kept hearing from the community was that we want to preserve as much of the agricultural areas as we can," Wolfe said.

Wolfe on Monday thanked Elkins and the Boone County Plan Commission for their tireless work in developing the overlay district with public input.

The district predominantly covers agricultural land along Interstates 65 and 74, U.S. 52, and Ind. 32, 39, 47 and 75.