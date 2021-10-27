County reaches settlement over Sasser lawsuit

Oct. 27—The Glynn County Commission has settled a lawsuit out of court with the family of a woman who was murdered in 2018 by her estranged husband, Glynn County Police Lt. Robert "Cory" Sasser.

The $1 million settlement by commissioners in June was made behind closed doors in executive session.

The lawsuit was filed by the family of Katie Sasser against the county after Jackie Johnson, former district attorney for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, chose not to file criminal charges against the police for the department's failure to protect the victim from domestic abuse, the suit alleged.

Cory Sasser had a lengthy documented history of discipline problems on the job and of violence against his wife, yet he was never arrested or charged with a crime, the lawsuit noted.

His co-workers failed to ensure that he complied with a judicial order to surrender his guns as part of an acrimonious divorce settlement with former wife, according to the lawsuit.

Katie Sasser and a friend, John Hall, were murdered by Cory Sasser, who shot and killed them in McIntosh County before taking his own life.

County officials did not respond to an inquiry by The News about why they chose to settle out of court.

A lawsuit was filed last year by the widow of John Hall that was dismissed in Ware County State Court. Debra Gann, mother of Katie Sasser, filed her lawsuit against the county in January 2020.